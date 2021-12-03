Jokowi threatens to impeach police chief who does not control investments





The government encourages increased investment to stimulate economic growth. Therefore, President Joko Widodo ordered the Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to oversee the investment activities from a security perspective. In fact, Jokowi also asked Listyo not to hesitate to dismiss the regional police chief who did not oversee the investment. In addition, the investment escort is part of the country’s major agenda. “If it’s really hard, you can’t control it, you can’t solve it, which has to do with our country’s big agenda, sorry no can speak loudly. But already, no he can replace him, ”Jokowi said during the president’s briefing to the head of regional units 2021 in Badung, Bali on Friday (3/12). The former mayor of Solo has asked the national police to keep investments from those entering Indonesia until they are in office. In addition, the government is targeting inward investment to reach 900 trillion rupees. Meanwhile, next year, investment in Indonesia is expected to reach 1.2 trillion rupees. Until the third quarter or January-September, investment achievement reached 659.4 trillion rupees, or 73.3% of the 2021 target. The president believed that investment is an engine of economic growth. Meanwhile, the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) is not an engine for the economy as it only affects economic growth by 15-18%. “So if there is a disruption in the region, escort and accompany it so that every investment is really made,” he said. Jokowi said that investments entering Indonesia at this time were not only focused on the island of Java. Currently, the share of investments outside Java has reached 51.7%, while investments in Java have reached 48%. “This change is good. In the past, over 60 percent of it was in Java,” he said. The head of state also hopes that economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 will reach 4.5-5.5% on an annual basis. This growth is expected to pick up after the third quarter of the economy slumped to 3.51% due to the imposition of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs). Previously, the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council, Bahlil Lahadalia, had prepared a number of strategies to achieve the 2022 investment target of IDR 1.2 trillion. First, by carrying out promotions to convince investors that Indonesia is an investment-friendly country. Second, to simplify and help permit services. Third, help the fundraising process if it’s necessary. “Then we will again help with the execution of the construction on the ground. We will help him until he is productive, “he said.

