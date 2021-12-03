Why WHO wrote two letters of the Greek alphabet to reach Omicron and how it has to do with Chinese President Xi Jinping





A new word added to the lexicon of the pandemic has reached everyone’s lips. Omicron, a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is of concern after its discovery in South Africa. The variant was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, but the WHO, the body that determines the names of variants of interest, wrote two letters to reach Omicron. The World Health Organization has started naming variants after Greek letters to avoid public confusion and stigma. The naming system makes public communication about virus variants easier and less confusing, the agency and experts said. For example, the variant that appeared in India is not known as B.1.617.2, but is known as Delta, the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet. There are now seven variations of interest or concern now and each has a letter of the Greek alphabet, according to a tracking pages a WHO. Other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for which Greek letters have been used do not meet these levels of classification (of interest or concern). However, to get to Omicron, the WHO wrote two letters of the Greek alphabet: It was not Xi that led to speculation that Xi was shunned so as not to be confused with the name of Chinese President Xi. Jinping. The letter is not easily confused with the news, and Xi was not used as it is a common last name, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said. The New York Times. He added that the agency’s best practices for naming diseases suggest avoiding offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups. Some of the more well-known variants, like Delta, have become disturbing variants. These include Alpha, Beta, and Gamma. Other interesting variations have been named Lambda and Mu. Other Greek letters were used for variants that did not meet these thresholds, but Nu and Xi were the only ones written. WHO has promoted the naming system as being simple and accessible, as opposed to scientific names for variants, which can be difficult to pronounce and remember and are subject to incorrect statements. WHO has also encouraged national authorities and the media to adopt the new names. They do not replace technical names, which convey important information to scientists and which are still used in research. Editor: Robert Kiss

