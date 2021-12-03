‘Sorry Imran Khan, there is no more option: Pakistan Embassy in Serbia tweets parody video demanding salary





Prime Minister Imran Khan was at the center of controversy on Twitter on Friday as the official official at Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia posted a message severely criticizing the prime minister in his country.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think Imran Khan and we government officials will remain silent and continue to work for you without being paid in the past 3 months and our children were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment? of charges. Is this naya (new) Pakistan? the embassy tweeted.

With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials have been silent and continue to work for you without being paid in the past 3 months and our children having been forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of feesIs it #NayaPakistan? pic.twitter.com/PwtZNV84tv

Pakistani Embassy in Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

“I’m sorry, Imran Khan, I have no other option,” the tweet added, accompanied by a parody clip of the Pakistani prime minister.

The Foreign Ministry said, however, that the social media profiles of its embassy in Serbia had been hacked. “The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. The messages posted on these accounts do not come from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia, ”he said on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry is investigating the matter, said Dr Khalid, the man who manages Prime Minister Khan’s social media, reacting to the embassy’s tweet.

The Twitter account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia has been hacked according to information from the Foreign Ministry and @ForeignOfficePk is investigating the matter.

Dr Arslan Khalid (arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

In the comments section, many asked who was handling this descriptor and if the account had been hacked. Still, some have defended anyone who posted the tweets as an act of desperation.

In October, it was reported that inflation over the past three years in Pakistan had reached the highest level in the past 70 years, which led to protests from opposition parties. Food prices have doubled, while prices for ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry hit record highs.

“The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government fails to realize that it is not just the poor but even those in white collar jobs who have been crushed,” said the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (N) had said leader Shahbaz Sharif.

