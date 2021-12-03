Boris Johnson live news: Minister not worried about work as Tories win by-election





Newly elected Conservative MP Louie French delivers acceptance speech Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden has claimed he is really not very worried about the threat posed by Labor, after Boris Johnson’s Tories took their secure seat in the closely watched by-elections of Old Bexley and Sidcup. Party adviser Louie Frenchs hailed his victory as almost unheard of for a midterm government, after the tally showed a 10% shift in favor of Labor amid low turnout in the constituency previously held by former minister James Brokenshire, who died in October of cancer lung disease at the age of 53. But Labors Ellie Reeves also claimed it was a remarkable achievement for us in a Tory stronghold which, if replicated in a general election, would allow the Keir Starmers party to form a majority government, while that Richard Tice of Reform UK, in third, said the result showed it was now the only party on the upswing. Key points Show last update



1638529667 Tory party chairman does not tell colleagues about alleged Christmas party at No 10 According to the Conservative Party chairman, he made no effort to speak to anyone who might have information about a Christmas party that allegedly took place in Downing Street last year. I haven’t had any conversations about what may or may not have happened over a year ago, said Oliver Dowden BBC breakfast. He added: I didn’t focus on conversations about what may or may not have happened over a year ago in Downing Street. However, I was assured by what the Prime Minister said, that the rules were followed at all times in Downing Street. Boris Johnson said all number 10 events were within the rules. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 11:07 AM 1638528865 Met has yet to receive complaints about Downing Street Christmas party, says Cressida Dick Metropolitan Police have not received any complaints about a Downing Street party allegedly held last Christmas, its commissioner said. Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner asked the country’s top civil servant if he planned to call in the police over allegations that rallies took place in Downing Street while the Covid restrictions were in place. But when asked if her forces were investigating any of the events reported during a telephone conversation on LBC, Dame Cressida Dick said: The answer is no. And, as far as I know, we haven’t had any complaints and so I really can’t comment on what happened or didn’t happen there. When asked what would happen if she received a letter, she replied: If I receive a letter, I will read a letter. Pressed further, she said: It’s the Met. We are professional. We are impartial. We act without fear or favor. We follow the evidence. This is what we do. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 10:54 AM 1638528265 The result of the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-elections tells us next to nothing, a poll expert suggested. There’s no need to read too much about a low-turnout race in a nation’s 650th that has unique local dynamics, said Chris Curtis, senior research director at Opinium, pointing to the weekly political sentiment polls instead. at national scale. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 10:44 AM 1638527741 British offer to patrol French beaches remains on the table despite formal rejection Hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex declared that the country could not accept the presence of British troops on French beaches, the government’s clandestine channel threat commander Dan O’Mahoney said the offers of help to stop people trying to cross to British shores remained on the table. Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr OMahoney said: My number one priority, and that of my team, is to save lives. We carry a huge burden of responsibility. France formally rejected the suggestion included in Boris Johnson’s ill-received letter to Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, saying joint patrols on French beaches would compromise the nation’s sovereignty. Mr Castex suggested the UK should do more to provide legal immigration routes. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 10:35 AM 1638526223 UK and EU chief negotiators to discuss Northern Ireland protocol In the latest Brexit news, chief negotiators from London and Brussels are expected to meet virtually today as they seek a resolution of the issues surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol. While Brexit Minister Lord Frost had previously said the UK and EU wanted the dispute to be settled somehow before winter, Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney, this week warned that a deal on the protocol before Christmas was unrealistic. In the meantime, the threat to the protocol continues to cast a shadow over the UK’s transatlantic relations, with No.10 warning the White House on Thursday not to suspend a deal to remove tariffs on steel and steel. British aluminum due to uncertainty. Confusing the two issues is wrong, Boris Johnson spokesman said after a US official said tariff negotiations were on hold due to UK threats to suspend Article 16 of the Brexit deal . Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 10:10 AM 1638524718 Keir Starmer says we will be sadly missed by Margaret Hodge Responding to Margaret Hodges’ announcement of her intention not to run in the next election, Sir Keir Starmer praised the exemplary dedication of veteran Labor MPs to the party, describing her as a champion of unity and hope rather than division. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 9:45 AM 1638524297 Boris Johnson has lost none of his star quality, insists Oliver Dowden Asked about Radio schedules If the shine came out of Mr Johnson after the by-election in a secure Tory seat saw a 10% shift to Labor, Oliver Dowden replied: When I was up there with Boris he still had the same ability to literally stop traffic. He tried to enter the Campaign HQ. At that point a group of teenagers on top of a red bus started screaming and screaming out the window, people charging from everywhere. I don’t think Boris has lost his star quality. But of course the government needs to keep improving its game. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn has more details here: Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 9:38 AM 1638523641 Boris Johnson should be worried, says Labor campaign coordinator Boris Johnson should be worried about the outcome at Old Bexley and Sidcup, the national Labor campaign coordinator said. Shabana Mahmood said: The PM should be concerned because, even by by-election standards, a 10.3% shift in favor of the Labor Party in such a strong Tory region, should it happen again in an election Generally, that would put us in remote contact with a majority Labor government. So I take a lot of heart from this result. She added: For us it certainly means, these conversations I’ve had, that more and more people are taking a second look at the Labor Party and more and more people are concluding that Keir Starmer would make a better Prime Minister. from this country. So like I said, I take a lot of courage out of it, that was the real heart of the Blue Tories, and a 10.3% swing is a great result for us. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 9:27 AM 1638522422 Cabinet struggles to define race to the top, report says Anyone who doesn’t understand what the next level is supposed to mean can find comfort in the fact that it seems Cabinet members still can’t decide either. Our main political commentator Jean Rentoul signals an apparent overview of high-level discussions on Boris Johnson’s key policy, gleaned by The temperature, who reports that on a recent day away from cabinet, Michael Gove asked everyone to say what the upgrade should and shouldn’t mean in one sentence. Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke is said to have said this must involve bringing devolution to more places, only for Jacob Rees-Mogg to respond that leveling shouldn’t mean what Clarke just said. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 9:07 AM 1638521614 Boris Johnson could lose his seat if the by-election vote is repeated nationwide, Labor say If the 10% shift in favor of Labor in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-elections were to repeat in Boris Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituencies, the PM could risk losing his seat, Labor sources said yesterday evening. Andy GregoryDecember 3, 2021 8:53 AM

