John Merrill and Donald Trump discuss election integrity during visit to Mar-a-Lago





Earlier this week, Secretary of State John Merrill was invited to meet with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a conversation with Yellowhammer News, Merrill detailed his visit to the President’s summer residence, where he said the two discussed various topics. These included Alabama politics, last week’s Iron Bowl and the Alabama football games the 45th President attended.

Recently, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill had the privilege of meeting with President Donald J. Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, the most pressing issue discussed, Merrill advised, was the topic of election integrity, an issue Trump has focused on since leaving the White House.

“[W]We talked about electoral integrity, transparency and accountability, the 2020 general election, the administration of that election, our efforts in the state, ”the Alabama Secretary of State said.

Merrill recently rejected allegations by famous Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who accused Alabama of having discrepancies in its electoral process.

According to Merrill, the former president was pleased with his office’s efforts to safeguard the electoral process.

Merrill told Yellowhammer News that Trump “was shining in affirmation of the great job that I had done, that we had done in our state. [and] how much it meant to him that he knew he didn’t have to worry about the integrity of the elections in our state. “

He also noted that the former president was delighted to hear how Alabama “is setting the standard for administering elections across the country.” Merrill added that Trump was “very, very proud of this.”

The secretary of state also mentioned that he and Trump detailed the “concerns and issues” other states face regarding the integrity of the elections and the efforts of both to address those concerns.

