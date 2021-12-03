Pakistani Embassy tweets in Serbia criticize Imran Khan, alleging non-payment of wages, inflation hacked official video





Image source: PTI

The Foreign Ministry said, however, that the social media profiles of its embassy in Serbia had been hacked.

Pakistan said on Friday that the social media accounts of its embassy in Serbia had been “hacked”, hours after the mission’s official Twitter account criticized Imran Khan’s government for record inflation and claims of no -payment of wages during the last three months. .

Pakistan’s verified Twitter account tweeted: “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI has been [government] official will remain silent and continue to work for you unpaid in the past 3 months and our children have been forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is it #NayaPakistan? A parody song was also incorporated into the tweet which mocked Khan for his oft-used slogan “ghabrana nahi hai (we don’t have to worry)”.

In a tweet, the embassy said: “I’m sorry @ImranKhanPTI, I have no other option.” Shortly after the tweets went viral, the Foreign Office released a statement on Twitter that the embassy’s social media accounts had been hacked. “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia have been hacked. The messages posted on these accounts are not from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia,” he said.

The tweets have been deleted. The Prime Minister’s assistant for digital media, Arslan Khalid, also said the account had been “hacked” and that the Foreign Ministry “was investigating it”.

The phrase “aap nay ghabrana nahi hai” often used by Khan when addressing citizens has become a mockery in Pakistan following the worsening economic situation and people often tease each other with the jibe.

Khan came to power in August 2018 with a promise to create a Naya (new) Pakistan, but the slogan has also become a joke and ordinary people often demand that he return the Purana (old) Pakistan to them.

Earlier this week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed inflation edged up to 11.5% from 9.2%, the largest increase recorded in the past 20 months, influenced by an increase record fuel prices in October.

Gasoline prices are at an all time high at Rs 145 per liter and the rupee is at an all time low at Rs 176 against the US dollar. Khan accuses the opposition parties of having destroyed institutions and made it difficult to improve the economic situation. He also accuses the “mafias” of having poisoned his efforts.

