Pakistani Embassy in Serbia criticizes Imran Khan for inflation and demands salary; government says account is hacked

File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PA

Pakistan’s Imran Khan government was at the center of controversy on Friday after a video text ridiculing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf about record inflation was posted on social media by a verified Twitter account of the country’s embassy in Serbia.

Criticizing Khan’s policies, the tweet also alleged that embassy officials had not received their salaries in the past three months.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials remain silent and continue to work for you without being paid in the past 3 months and our children having forced out of school due to non-payment of tuition fees #NayaPakistan? ”the tweet said.

The tweet from the embassy’s verified account mentioned Khan, asking how long he expects government officials to remain silent in the face of hyperinflation. “Is this Naya Pakistan,” the post read.

Besides the tweet, the post also featured a parody song mocking Khan’s usual line, “Aap ne ghabrana nahi”. The lyrics of the song affirmed that although the country faces poverty and hunger in everyday life, the government has asked its people not to worry.

“If the soap gets more expensive, don’t use it. If the wheat gets more expensive, please don’t eat,” read the lyrics with Khan’s “Aapne ghabrana nahi” video inserted in between. The clip is by Saad Alvi, released on March 8.

In a second tweet, the person who posted the video also apologizes but says he had no choice. “I’m sorry @ImranKhanPTI, I have no other option,” the person said.

The two tweets were later deleted and the government claimed that the country’s mission in Belgrade’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts had been “hacked”.

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked.

Messages posted on these accounts do not originate from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.

Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

Responding to the embassy’s tweet, the Prime Minister’s digital media assistant, Dr Arslan Khalid, said: “The messages posted on these accounts are not from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.” He cited the Foreign Ministry as a source of information.

An investigation is being carried out by the Foreign Ministry, added the focal person.

The Twitter account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia has been hacked according to information from the Foreign Ministry and @ForeignOfficePk is investigating the matter.

Dr Arslan Khalid (arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

Record inflation

Earlier this week, data released by Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics showed inflation soared to 11.5% in November 2021, from 9.2% the largest increase in 21 months due to the decisions administrative costs coupled with a sharp depreciation of the currency, which made food, electricity and transport unaffordable.

Last week, the central bank raised the interest rate by 1.5 percentage points to 8.75% as the rate is expected to rise further at the next monetary policy meeting that the State Bank of Pakistan has held. convened on December 14.

With contributions from agencies

