Donald Trump could make Stacey Abrams the next governor of Georgia





And in a twist that even Shakespeare couldn’t write, who could imagine the scenario today that Kemps pledges to run for office has now endangered his own re-election effort in 2022? Trump is now recruiting a spoiler against him and former Sen. David Perdue, unemployed due to his own inability to avoid a second round in 2020, is considering a Kemp challenge that his fellow Republicans say would result in all-out war.

Even without the Trump dynamic in the race, a rematch between Abrams and Kemp would be a battle of epic proportions. But the rematch would hardly be a simple replay of 2018.

Abrams and Kemp are now much better known, and Georgia has consolidated its status as a true battlefield state.

Abrams, for his part, achieved a level of fame and adoration among American progressives that is usually reserved for fictional superheroes.

Her voting rights group Fair Fight Action has raised more than $ 100 million since her loss in 2018. And she is widely credited with cracking the Democrats’ code of how to run and win elections in Georgia.

If anything has changed, people are realizing that it can happen and are now hopeful that it can happen, DuBose Porter, the former chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party, told me. And they have that hope because of the work Stacey Abrams did in Georgia.

Just as Abrams has gained visibility and influence since 2018, so has Kemp. Instead of running for secretary of state, he is now the outgoing governor of Georgia, a position of influence so powerful that only one incumbent Roy Barnes in 2002 has never lost his re-election here.

The overall health of the state is also in Kemps’ favor. Despite COVID, Georgia’s economy is largely roaring. Cranes dot the skyline in cities from Savannah to Atlanta to Rome and Gainesville. The state’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low two months ago. And for conservatives, Kemp can show the restrictions on both abortion and voting he pushed as governor over strong objections from Democrats.

Garrison Douglas, spokesperson for the RNC, also argues that the fundamentals of the state are in favor of Republicans. While Democrats have effectively swept the top of the ticket in 2020, the local races in the all-important suburb of northern Atlanta that Biden won, including Sandy Springs, Johns Creek and Roswell, have gone for GOP-aligned candidates in 2021.

And Republicans widened their margin of victory in the state House special election to replace former Representative Burt Reeves in Cobb County earlier this year, doing better than in 2020, when Trump was in the game. ticket.

Of course, Democrats have their own data that shows the playing field has improved dramatically for them in Georgia since Abrams last ran for governor. Since 2018, they have overturned two seats in the US Senate, two seats in Congress, three seats in the State Senate, and 12 seats in the State House.

These victories came as the state’s population and electorate grew and diversified each year. In 2018, when Abrams won 48.8% of the vote, the African-American turnout was 58.5%. Two years later he jumped to 66.4% and was the key to Bidens’ victory.

Meanwhile, voters of Asian origin fell from 1.7% of voters in 2018 to 2.5% in 2020, while Latino voters fell from 2.3% of the electorate to 3% in 2020 .

If a 2022 run between Abrams and Kemp was just a rematch, Kemp would appear to have at least a level playing field, especially since the stumbles of the Biden administration have brought down Democrats’ fortunes as well as the approval rating of the Democrats. President.

But Donald Trump has made it clear that he won’t let 2022 in Georgia be straightforward.

Right after Abrams announced his campaign plans on Wednesday, Trump issued a bewildering statement to attack not Abrams, but Kemp.

MAGA’s base simply won’t vote for him after what he has done regarding election integrity and two horrifically organized elections, Trump wrote, adding: “A good Republican will get my support and a good Republican will get my support. WILL WIN!

It’s one thing to be a sore loser, because Trump has been spectacularly, and possibly downright criminal. But it’s another thing to be prepared to take down everyone around you, including Georgia Republicans, out of sheer spite.

This appears to be the path Donald Trump is taking as he continues his unholy war on Kemp for keeping the promise Kemp made to Georgian voters in this 2018 debate that he would uphold the laws of Georgia, all the way through. throughout my tenure. to this great state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/politics/opinion-donald-trump-could-make-stacey-abrams-the-next-governor-of-georgia/OFCHN7YV3JCJLPNPMPI5YVV634/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos