Trump’s “Kraken” Lawyers Sentenced to Pay $ 175,000 in Sanctions for “Serious Abuse of Legal Process”

A Michigan federal judge on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump’s “Kraken” lawyers, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to pay more than $ 175,000 in penalties for filing a theory-laden lawsuit of the plot to overturn the 2020 election results.

“This trial represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” wrote US District Judge Linda V. Parker when she initially approved the sanctions in August.

Parker ordered Trump lawyers to pay legal fees incurred by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the city of Detroit in defending their lawsuit, which alleged an international cabal worked to steal elections to the former president. Parker gave the defendants 14 days to submit their time and expense reports, but Trump’s lawyers later challenged the city’s requested amount of $ 182,192.

In his decision Thursday, Parker lowered the city’s amount from about $ 29,000, to $ 153,285.62. Trump’s lawyers have not disputed the amount of $ 21,964.75 submitted by Whitmer and Benson, which means they will have to pay a total of $ 175,250.37 in penalties.

In his ruling, Parker noted that many of Trump’s lawyers “solicit donations from the public to fund lawsuits like this,” adding that they “have the capacity to pay this penalty.”

Besides Powell and Wood, other Trump attorneys involved in the lawsuit were Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Stefanie Lynn Junttila, Emily Newman, Julia Z. Haller, Brandon Johnson and Scott Hagerstrom.

The lawyers are “jointly and severally” responsible for the penalties, which means that while each is responsible for the full amount, the total payable is $ 175,250.37 regardless of who disburses the money.

Read Parker’s full decision here.

