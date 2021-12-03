The world at a glance: Indonesia to host the G20





Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, will host the G20 on the island of Bali at the end of next year. Some 150 preliminary meetings will also be held across the country ahead of the main summit. Given the evolving global disruption caused by the pandemic, the Indonesian government has chosen Recover Together, Recover Stronger as the theme of its G20 presidency. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, has repeatedly stressed his intention to pursue an inclusive and green recovery that not only builds confidence in the international response to Covid, but also ensures that no country be left behind. We need to encourage investment in a resilient, fair and green recovery, Jokowi said. More sustainable, inclusive and pro-poor development must be the foundation. Airlangga Hartarto, coordinating minister of economic affairs for Jokowis, agrees, saying the country was offered a strategic opportunity to determine the direction of global economic recovery in a post-pandemic Covid-19 world. The main focus of the Bali rally will undoubtedly be about scrutinizing the global economy and discussing how and if nation states should reverse their Covid tax relief plans. Experts also point to Indonesia’s growing appetite to flaunt its confidence on the world stage and its ambition to highlight what it sees as its economically progressive domestic agenda. In October 2020, for example, the government passed controversial employment and business reforms, commonly known as the omnibus law, to boost job creation. Earlier this year, its first sovereign wealth fund, the Indonesia Investment Authority, was launched with the aim of attracting foreign capital to finance its social development programs. The ruling coalition is expected to use the G20 presidency to boost the sharia economy in Indonesia, which lags behind other Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries and has become an unexpected target of the Jokowis administration . The focus will be on economic recovery in terms of Covid, said Chris Chaplin, a researcher at the London School of Economics, who has lived in Indonesia. If we see another spike in cases, part of it will turn into a focus not only on recovering from Covid, but on sharing vaccinations and potential patent waivers for less developed countries. In this global dynamic, the focus will be on Indonesia’s domestic economic agenda. Indonesia is very keen on showing itself as a stable and growing economy that wants to attract investment. Another element is the competition between China and the United States, and the fact that Indonesia is essentially friends with the two and doesn’t want to appear to be on either side. Despite the potential risks, Indonesia appears well positioned to benefit from substantial economic momentum by hosting the G20. Hartarto said the summit could help create up to 33,000 jobs and add up to $ 520 billion to its GDP. This role will also provide Indonesia with the platform to boost its tourism sector, which has seen visitor numbers drop 75% between 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic. The G20 presidency gives Indonesia considerable leeway to guide the global response to Covid and ensure that developing countries have influence as well, Chaplin said. But with the elections coming up in 2024, his international aspirations will be constrained by domestic considerations, so you’ll likely see reluctance to engage in anything too controversial, like increasing Chinese finance in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chathamhouse.org/publications/the-world-today/2021-12/world-brief-indonesia-host-g20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

