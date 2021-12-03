Turkish central bank comments on easing at odds with Erdogans | Business and Economy News





The head of Turkey’s central bank told analysts in a phone call on Thursday that he would assess the impact of his current interest rate cuts in the first half of next year, an official told Bloomberg.

ThroughKerim karakayaBloomberg

Turkey’s central bank told analysts in a phone call it would assess the impact of its current cycle of interest rate easing in the first half of 2022, according to an official with first-hand knowledge of the matter. Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu’s remarks were intended to reinforce the message that policymakers see limited room for further rate cuts and that the bank will consider halting a series of benchmark cuts after its cut. December meeting, the official said, asking not to be identified because the comments were not public. The governors’ comments put him at odds with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pledged to continue lowering interest rates until elections slated for 2023. This rocked the lira, which fell to a low All-time high against the dollar earlier this week, prompting the monetary authority to intervene directly in the forex market for the first time in nearly eight years. Erdogan says Turkish economy will thrive with lower rates The pound was little changed after reports of the Kavcioglus meeting and was trading down 1.3% to 13.4527 to the dollar at 1:38 p.m. in Istanbul. The bank has been criticized by investors and analysts for cutting its benchmark week repo rate by 4 percentage points since September to 15%, while consumer inflation has accelerated to nearly four times the official 5% target. The pound lost more than a quarter of its value last month alone, bringing this year’s losses to nearly 45%, more than any other major currency tracked by Bloomberg. Below are the highlights of Kavcioglus’ remarks during the call. The bank officially declined to comment: Kavcioglu saw inflation decelerate as transient factors dissipate

The governor cited unrealistic and unhealthy prices in the forex market

Bank sees growing appetite for investment and job creation

The bank maintains the commitment to accumulate reserves

