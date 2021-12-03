Donald Trump’s viral embroidery delights the internet: “I can’t stop watching”





Former President Donald Trump was immortalized in a piece of embroidery recreating an infamous photo from his time in the White House.

The image of a windswept Trump, with his blonde hair pulled up to reveal a dramatic tan line across his forehead, first went viral on Twitter in February 2020 alongside the hashtag #orangeface. At the time, Trump called the photo “fake news” and claimed it had been “photoshopped,” but by then the damage was done on social media.

Almost two years later, it looks like the photo is back in public consciousness after a woman took to Reddit to share her colorful, embroidered recreation of the photo.

The design is the work of Karen Lundquist, a Colorado woman who regularly posts about her needlework on Instagram under the Embroidery Buns, but hit the big time after sharing a photo of her tribute to Trump on Reddit.

The post proved popular to say the least, garnering over 67,000 upvotes, with the majority of comments below the post proving a mixture of horror and delight at the resulting creation.

“This is fucking terrifying, I love it,” youngbarista wrote. “I can’t stop watching,” commented killvon *******. “Why would you submit to looking at his face to do that?” FirstPlebian asked.

Ophelia550 said: “It made me laugh so hard. Thank you. I really needed to laugh”, while Hoaxninja wrote: “I’m sure someone would pay you generously for this.” Sylphcrow added: “I hate this … it’s perfect.”

Speaking to Newsweek, Lundquist explained why she chose to create something around this specific image of Trump. “This photo of him was the most accurate and candid photo and I really wanted to capture the ridiculousness in his non-existent soul,” she said. “I couldn’t see how I could have personally commemorated him better than my ability.”

Lundquist has been a Reddit user “for a little over nine years,” but this is the first time that one of his posts has exploded in this way. She loved the reaction.

“I am not a Trump supporter, but I appreciate that enemies and fans alike can come together and appreciate the hours of dedication spent in commemorating our dear leader,” she said.

Karen Lundquist and her Trump embroidery. Lundquist told Newsweek that she doesn’t like the finished design. KAREN LUNDQUIST / XRAREFORMX

She said she finished the work on the embroidery in 2020 and while she thinks it is “terrible in appearance,” she hoped sharing it on Reddit would help serve as a reminder to the American people.

“I really don’t want my country to forget that this man is still extremely powerful here and that he is still the head of the GOP. There is a very real chance that this man can come back to power here,” he said. she declared.

“As much as I hate to see his face and I know other people hate to see him, this is the reality we live in and the sooner we forget him, the sooner something like him will happen again.”

Lundquist said the embroidery itself was a labor of love that took months of work, on and off, to complete. “I made the mistake of finishing eyes first which made the rest of the project extremely uncomfortable to complete,” she said. “The most disturbing part is that before he started the orange he looked more like Bill Clinton.”

Despite the praise for her work, Lundquist openly admits that she despises the image. “I hate it and really want it to go away,” she said. “I don’t feel good selling it, I don’t know what to do honestly. It’s a curse and I don’t think it should be out of the bag it’s in.”

Regardless of these reservations, she still has some exciting embroidery projects on the horizon. “This is the first real human portrait I have ever done. I intended to do this one and also that of Vladimir Putin looking at Trump over his shoulder, maybe with a little one. wink, ”she said.

“After that, maybe Kim Jong Un. Everyone is looking at each other, subtly. There is also a museum of bad art in America, so maybe I could go in.”

