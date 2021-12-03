Is Donald Trump preparing a new candidacy to stand for re-election?





December 2, 2021

Donald Trump plans to have a really big year in 2022, and an even bigger one in 2024, when the next US presidential election is due.

The former president – who took over from current President Joe Biden in January – says a number of Republican candidates for upcoming terms want his endorsement – and has hinted he may be planning a new bid for return to the White House.

The 75-year-old real estate mogul told former UKIP frontman Nigel Farage in a broad interview with ‘GB News’: “This is a very important job because we are going to have a really big ’22 , and I think we’re going to have an even bigger ’24.

“But what happened, what is happening, is everybody wants the approvals, it has become very important, the biggest and most powerful approval our country has ever known.”

Trump boasted to Farage that he had ruled his country at a level never seen before during his tenure.

When asked why he would want to return to the hell of electoral politics, the former Commander-in-Chief credited his love for his nation.

Trump also took credit for the COVID-19 vaccination program – although he left office immediately after it started and was widely criticized for his gross negligence in handling the pandemic – and saved “tens of millions of people in less than a year.

He said: Then we brought in Covid, then I brought it back, I offered vaccines that you use, we all use, the world uses, saved tens of millions of people around the world, in less than nine months.

Trump claimed the effort was supposed to take 12 years, but only took a few months.

The former host of Apprentice said, “We have done an amazing job. If you like the country, you have no choice, that’s not a question. It’s just… it’s a wonderful, beautiful life. But I like that too, because I was helping people.

Trump explained that his desire to help people was the reason he entered the White House and he wants to continue to do so.

He added, “That’s why I did it. And I think you will be also happy in the future because that will be your next question. But you will be happy in the future.

