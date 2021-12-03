Philippine President Duterte did not “curse Chinese leader Xi Jinping” in regional summit speech





Video has been viewed thousands of times in Facebook and YouTube posts claiming to show the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte insults Chinese President Xi Jinping. Messages broadcast online like Duterte condemned a recent outbreak in the disputed South China Sea in remarks to an Asian regional summit organized by Xi. But these messages are misleading; the video shows a Duterte supporter reacting to his comments. Actual footage of Duterte’s speech shows he did not curse Xi as the articles claim. The video was share on YouTube November 25. It had been viewed over 20,000 times before being removed. Screenshot of a misleading message taken on November 25. The Tagalog text superimposed on the video’s thumbnail translates to: “Son of a bitch! President Duterte praised his courage because he insulted the Chinese president! No more fucking China! Its headline reads: “DUTERTY Cursed ON CHINESE PRESIDENT? FOR INSULTING THE PHILIPPINES? NO MORE CHINESE LAPDOG!” In a speech delivered during ASEAN-China 2021 Special Summit hosted by Xi in novemberDuterte condemned the latest outbreak in the disputed South China Sea after Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons at Philippine ships. Duterte’s remarks were unusually strong for an executive who has forged a warmer relationship with Beijing since taking power in 2016 in the hope of securing the promised investment and trade. It is not clear if Xi was attending the meeting when Duterte spoke. AFP reported on his remarks here. The same video claiming Duterte cursed Xi was also shared on Facebook here, here and here. Comments on the posts show that they have misled social media users. “We greet you, President Duterte. When it comes to issues like this, he even swears against Catholic priests, ”one user wrote. “It’s good to condemn China but he shouldn’t have cursed,” commented another. But the messages are misleading. A Tagalog-speaking AFP reporter analyzed the video in the misleading posts and found that it did not show Duterte cursing Xi as the posts claimed. Rather, it features a Duterte supporter congratulating the Philippine president on his remarks at the summit. The story continues “Now I challenge you to call President Duterte a coward,” the video was heard. “The president just said he loathed China to fire water cannons at our ships. He said this in front of the Chinese president at the China-ASEAN summit,” the man said. A review of the official registration from Dutertes’ speech to Special ASEAN-China Summit on November 22 discovered that Duterte had not used profanity against Xi. But he made some unusually strong remarks. “We abhor the recent event on the Ayungin Bench and view with deep concern other similar developments. This does not speak well of the relationship between our nations and our partnership,” Duterte said. heard say at the video’s five-minute and 49-second mark. No profanity was indicated in the official transcript of his published summit speech here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/philippine-president-duterte-did-not-021844508.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos