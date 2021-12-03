Tories win Bexley by-election in relief for Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson got some breathing space after his recent political woes on Friday as the Tories kept the London seat safe on Old Bexley and Sidcup in a by-election, but the Tory majority was reduced to less than 5,000. Labor was second, with a vote share up 7.4%, but a very low turnout suggested Sir Keir Starmer had yet to convince voters that he offered an attractive alternative to Johnson . The Tory victory in suburbs of Kent, which overwhelmingly voted for Brexit in 2016, came as no surprise. The seat, once represented by former Prime Minister Edward Heath, has been in the party’s hands for 75 years. But Tory strategists had viewed the contest, caused by the cancer death of former MP James Brokenshire, with some concern after the party’s recent plunge in fortunes. Johnson has come under fire for his recent handling of a parliamentary scandal, as voters have been hit by rising prices in stores, skyrocketing energy bills and tax increases. His approval ratings have dropped sharply. Tory councilor Louie French won the seat with more than half the vote, but with the low turnout the Tory majority was reduced from nearly 19,000 to 4,478. After the statement on Friday morning, French paid tribute to his friend Brokenshire, saying the by-election had been difficult but “fought with dignity”. But the contest did not take place as Labor failed to make the most of Johnson’s recent troubles. The turnout was only 34%, compared to nearly 70% in the 2019 election. The 10 percent switch to Labor was testament to Starmer’s problems establishing himself with apathetic or angry Conservative voters as a viable Johnson recourse. In his acceptance speech, French said he “will work tirelessly to repay the trust you have placed in me and I will not let you down.” The French won 11,189 votes, beating Labor Daniel Francis in second place, who took 6,711. The Tories’ vote share fell 13%, while Labor’s rose 7.4%. Richard Tice, who represented Reform UK, won a 6.5% share of the vote, ahead of the Greens and Liberal Democrats. His populist party, successor to the Brexit party, campaigned on migration and against the Covid-19 lockdowns. advised Conservative strategists will be worried about the performance of Reform UK, which represents a new threat from the right. Tice wrote on Twitter: “A massive result for @reformparty_uk, coming in third with almost as many votes as the Lib Dems and Greens combined.” The Greens were fourth with 3.8% and the Lib Dems were fifth with 3%. French has called his election to Parliament “the greatest honor of my life,” but the decision of many former Tory voters to stay at home will worry Johnson. The Tories are set to face a tougher fight in another by-election in North Shropshire on December 16, prompted by the resignation in a sordid scandal of former Tory cabinet minister Owen Paterson. The Lib Dems are expected to be the main challengers of this siege, as Labor decided to only run a modest campaign despite coming second in the 2019 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d2a77f73-44c1-44b9-b956-786557aab845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos