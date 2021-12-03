China will not change. It’s time to decouple our economies

There is a general, bipartisan consensus that the engagement approach to China has come to a standstill.

The engagement was the bipartisan paradigm that has guided US relations with China since Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s market reforms in the 1980s. The belief was that the benefits of trade would give China a stake and engender thus its support for a rules-based international order led by the United States.

And there was a hope, if not an expectation, that increasing prosperity would lead to internal political liberalization in China.

Regardless of the realism of the engagement policy, its inapplicability to strongman Xi Jinpings China is pretty much obvious to everyone. Whatever Xis China’s goals are, being part of a US-led, rules-based international order is not.

And far from liberalizing, Xi is tightening the Communist Party’s grip on all aspects of Chinese life.

So what should replace engagement? There has been a lot of general talk about decoupling the United States from China, especially economically. But few details.

Commission offers a good start

I’m not sure if the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission would describe what it recommends in its last report as decoupling. But it does provide a series of specific steps that could rightly be placed under this heading.

The committee is a bipartisan group of experts set up to advise Congress on relations with China. Support and interest in his work is also bipartisan in Congress. It is one of the few oases of two-party politics in Washington.

On the economic front, the committee is particularly concerned about the outflows of capital from the United States to China. He cites the vagueness in China between the state and private companies, and between companies and the military.

For this reason, there can be no certainty that US private investment in China will not be used to secure improvements in China’s military and industrial capabilities that threaten US interests. The commission recommends various barriers and disclosure requirements for such investments.

Our goal should be to protect the US economy

I think it puts the emphasis in the wrong place. Instead, the focus should be on isolating the US national economy as much as possible from China. For capital and consumer markets.

The commission recommends that publicly traded US companies be required to disclose whether there are any Communist Party committees in their Chinese operations. It is increasingly a requirement for doing business in China, even for foreign companies.

The disclosure requirement should go further. Given the lack of rule of law to protect property rights in China, all Chinese operations should be treated as a risk factor, subject to disclosure and analysis of reports.

Equity index funds increasingly include Chinese companies. The committee recommends further regulation on the forms of companies included.

Instead, index funds offered in the United States should exclude, by law, any Chinese company. Small investors seeking security should not unwittingly invest in China, which is inherently more risky.

Tariffs should be set to move supply chains

The committee recommends new legislation giving the president the power to take action to protect critical supply chains, including requiring the development of alternative suppliers to Chinese suppliers.

However, the president already has far too much unilateral authority over trade. And dividing supply chains between the critical and the non-critical is a Talmudic task.

A broader approach is needed.

The Biden administration has maintained the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods, which are on average around 20%. This was not enough to significantly reduce the flow of Chinese goods to the United States.

China, because of its size and hostile state capitalism system, should be a singular exception to free trade. Tariffs should be set at any level that actually shifts supply chains elsewhere.

The future does not belong to China

There is a tendency in the United States to view China as much more advanced economically than it actually is. China’s per capita GDP is one-third that of the United States. It is less than Mexico.

Xi’s approach of controlling the state economy and cracking down on over a billion people in perpetuity will not work. The future does not belong to China.

At present, isolating the US domestic economy from China should be the priority. The discussion on decoupling and policymaking needs to accelerate.

