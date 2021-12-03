Sean Conley, Trump’s White House doctor, faces new scrutiny of Covid testing timeline





Art Caplan, a bioethicist and director of the Division of Medical Ethics at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, told CNN that as Trump’s doctor, Conley had a duty to his patient, which means that he would not share information without the permission of the president. “This leaves the public in many ways in the dark about the serious issues that might arise,” he said.

But Conley also had a duty to warn as a doctor, Caplan argued, whether his patient could have put others at risk.

“Ethically, every doctor has an obligation to ensure that his patient does not harm others,” he said. “So if you knew Trump was positive and you knew he would be going to an unmasked event and you knew there would be vulnerable people there … I would say you have an obligation to speak up. and inform them. “

Caplan added: “It’s probably the last thing you do as a White House doctor if you do, but nonetheless, you have a duty to protect people from harm, and exposing people to Covid is absolutely dangerous, and I think it forces you to break the presumption of confidentiality.

Conley, a Navy commander who served as Trump’s medic from 2018 to 2021, isn’t the only White House medic to come under close scrutiny. Former White House doctor-turned-Republican congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas came under fire this week for making the false suggestion that the new Covid-19 Omicron variant was a “mid-election variant. -mandate “invented by Democrats so they can push” unsolicited domestic mail ballots “into next year’s elections.

Jackson was Conley’s predecessor in the White House Medical Office, where he called an extraordinary press conference describing Trump in “excellent health” after his 2018 physical exam, despite evidence of heart disease and borderline obesity. Later, after Trump appointed Jackson as Secretary of Veterans Affairs, allegations of misconduct emerged, including alcohol use at work. A subsequent report by the Defense Department’s Inspector General earlier this year offered a scathing examination of Jackson’s conduct as a White House medic.

As White House medics, Conley and Jackson both served the Navy. But they were responding to the White House – not the Pentagon – in their roles as White House military officials.

When Jackson was investigated by the Department of Defense Inspector General over his conduct as a White House doctor, it was because the Inspector General received specific complaints about him. . So far, there is no indication that any complaints are being made against Conley.

A Navy official referred CNN to the White House when asked to comment on Conley. Conley did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The work of the White House doctor is unique; While they oversee a team of doctors and nurses who take care of the administrative staff, their primary role is to oversee the health of one patient: the president. A White House doctor travels wherever the president does, often left behind with a medical kit. They make sure President’s-type blood pints are ready aboard Air Force One in an emergency and perform annual medicals at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Closeness can generate a relationship that goes beyond the typical patient-doctor dynamic. Biden, who replaced Conley with Dr Kevin O’Connor as doctor after taking office, asked O’Connor to join him when he met Pope Francis at the Vatican in October.

It is not uncommon for a president to appoint his own doctor when he takes office, although Biden’s two most recent predecessors have each retained the titular doctor who had treated the men who served before them.

“Has failed in his duty”

Protecting a president’s health problems is nothing new. But questions surrounding the conduct of Trump’s doctors in the White House underscore how the last administration’s willingness to deceive – and outright lie – has so often permeated every corner of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The decision to keep Trump’s first positive test a secret has been condemned by at least one former White House aide, Alyssa Farah, who said Trump showed “a flagrant disrespect for public health” by not disclosing the positive test.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that Conley “had failed in his duty” for not isolating Trump.

“If I were the White House doctor and someone told me, ‘Don’t say anything about this,’ I would quit,” Reiner said.

According to the Guardian, Conley called Meadows on the night of September 26 when Trump was on his way to a rally in Pennsylvania, telling him that Trump had tested positive. Meadows wrote that Conley told him: “Stop the president from leaving. He just tested positive for Covid,” according to the snippet.

Trump was then tested again and tested negative. Meadows wrote that Trump viewed the negative test as “full permission to go ahead as if nothing had happened.”

“I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks,” Meadows wrote, according to The Guardian, “but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to fear.”

In a statement Wednesday, Trump said: “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have Covid prior to the debate.”

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 early October 2, and he was hospitalized later that day. In the days between Trump’s first positive test and his publicly disclosed positive result on October 1, Trump hosted events at the White House, including a White House reception for Gold Star families. He also participated in the first debate with Biden on September 29 in Cleveland, where he arrived too late to be tested. And he organized a rally in Minnesota the day after the debate.

A pink record

After Trump’s hospitalization on October 2, Conley faced a wave of questions about the president’s condition, coming under fire for offering an optimistic diagnosis just as Meadows gave a more alarming assessment of the Trump’s health.

Conley was also criticized for not revealing that the president had been given oxygen, which he said because he wanted to “reflect the optimistic attitude of the team”.

Subsequent reports revealed that Trump was sicker than was revealed at the time.

Explaining the reason for his optimistic assessment, Conley said at the time: “I was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude of the team, the president, the progress of his disease. I didn’t want to give out any information that might to point the course of the disease in another direction, and in doing so, it turned out that we were trying to hide something. “

During his briefings, Conley was pressed by reporters to know when the President last received a negative Covid-19 test. He wouldn’t answer.

“I’m not going to go back over all the tests, but he and all the staff are tested regularly,” Conley said on Oct. 3.

“I don’t want to go back,” he said on Oct. 5 when asked again when Trump was last negative.

The long history of secrecy

Trump’s diagnosis of Covid wasn’t the first time a president’s health has been examined – and protected by the White House.

Timothy Naftali, CNN presidential historian and professor at New York University, wrote last year following Trump’s diagnosis of how often presidential health issues are covered up. He explained how 100 years earlier White House doctors covered up President Woodrow Wilson’s flu and the mild stroke he suffered in 1919. Naftali noted that the illnesses of subsequent presidents, including Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, were preserved. from the public as well – although they do not deal with communicable diseases that could spread to those around them.

“The health of the president is treated both as a national security secret and as a matter of presidential confidentiality,” Naftali said. “And when presidents are seriously ill, the wall of secrecy is even thicker.”

In the nuclear age, Naftali said, health concerns have often been downplayed or hidden for reasons of national security, under the pretext that American adversaries should not know that the commander-in-chief is in a weakened state. But Naftali argued that once a president leaves office, a president’s health records, which are now often kept private, should be made public.

Under the Presidential Records Act, a past president can restrict access to medical records for 12 years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“At some point, that national security argument disappears, which is why we should know all about President Trump’s fight with Covid,” he said. “There is no national security reason – which you could argue was in the fall of 2020 – at this point not to know exactly when he tested positive.”

CNN’s Barbara Starr and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

