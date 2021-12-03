Prime Minister Imran Khan takes note of arrest of 50 people over Sialkot incident





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the Sialkot incident where a Sri Lankan national manager of a factory was set on fire by an enraged mob, ARY NEWS reported citing Minister of Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri.

“The prime minister contacted the government of Punjab and asked for details of this unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that the prime minister had ordered the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

He added that Imran Khan had said that protecting the lives and property of foreigners was the responsibility of the state and that no one would be allowed to take justice.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) in charge of information, Hasaan Khawar, while detailing the incident and subsequent state actions in a statement, said factory workers allegedly tortured the director and that the police arrived at the scene as soon as they were informed.

“We will take action if police negligence is proven in the case,” he said.

“The incident with the manager of the Sri Lankan factory was unfortunate,” the Punjab government spokesman said, adding that a high level investigation had been ordered by the Punjab chief minister.

He further said that nearly 50 people had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the whole episode, with authorities also reviewing CCTV footage to make further arrests.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi condemned the incident as a whole and said those involved in the Sialkot episode had defamed the teachings of the religion.

“This is an attempt to undermine blasphemy laws in the country,” he said while sharing that no cases have been recorded during the current year under these laws. “There is a law to deal with this problem and no one can be allowed to take justice into their own hands,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi further announced that a delegation of religious scholars would visit the Sri Lankan embassy to offer condolences following the unfortunate incident.

