Daughter’s grief over her father’s death from Covid on the day Boris Johnson staff threw a banned party

On the day Boris Johnson staff hosted a banned Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year, nearly 500 people died from the coronavirus. One of them was Tiffany Jones’ father, Colin. Here she writes an open letter to the Prime Minister

In November and December, when the country was in the grip of lockdowns, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his aides attended drunken parties.

A Downing Street insider claimed there were often meetings in the evenings as millions across the country observed Mr Johnson’s tight restrictions.

The source said: It was the only place you could get together and socialize. They happened most Fridays.

The prime minister is said to have given a speech during a crowded departure for a senior official on November 27, at the height of the second nationwide lockdown.

And on December 18, it was claimed that members of Mr Johnson’s best team had a party in Downing Street, with London at level 3. The next day he announced that Christmas was called off.

However, for others, the pandemic was the height of sorrow, even on days when Boris was drinking with his colleagues.

Here. Tiffany Jones tells her tragic story.

It was 11:25 p.m. on December 18, 2020, I held my beloved father in my arms and he finally slipped away.

As we let go of the man we loved more than anything, I imagine your staff’s party in Downing Street was coming to life, although the rest of London was locked out on Level 3.

Finding out that 40 or 50 of your employees and assistants drank, chatted and celebrated late at night as our world fell apart in that hospital room was a blow to our family and to so many others who have. lost loved ones to Covid.

When I told my mom about this cheeky hypocrisy and breaking the rules, she didn't say anything, she just burst into tears.















Picture: tiffany louise jones)



I am absolutely amazed that you, our Prime Minister, were able to allow this to happen. I know it looks terrible, but I feel like they were all dancing at my dad’s grave.

How is it okay to have a party? Why would you have allowed this? Again, this is one rule for you and another for the rest of the nation.

Let me tell you about my father Colin. He was a 61-year-old retired cartoonist, who left behind a wife Helen, 60, three children and five grandchildren.















Picture: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)



And he was the funniest, most loving, caring human being you could ever meet.

He was a joker. You call it and answer it with those weird voices to think you’ve got the wrong number, like pretending to be the local Chinese takeaway. He always made jokes on people.

Mom and dad had been married for 42 years. They worked together in a meat packing factory and met romantically through the slaughterhouse.

Dad walked up to mom and said, I’m going to marry you. She laughed but fell in love with him on the spot. They married seven weeks later. They were soul mates.

They were always together and did everything for each other. Seeing my mom without him is so weird, because she was always with dad.

Because he had had two kidney transplants and was living with a form of pneumonia, he was considered a vulnerable patient when he caught Covid. But he used to go to the hospital for a few days and get out – he was a fighter.

He was in a good mood, ate, chatted and joked, for a week at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth until the day he was transferred to the Covid Respiratory Department, and the doctors told the family – me, my mom, sister Kimberley and her brother Craig – to come to her bedside on December 18th.







We were fortunate that the nephrology consultant dad pulled some strings and allowed us to visit him, two at a time.

While your team partied in Downing Street, we held his hand as he slipped away. He was talking to us all the time, telling my mom he loved her. He kept shaking our hands and saying, I love you, I love you.

Our family will never be the same. Every day my mother wants to die. Well, never be that happy family that we were.















All dreaded December 18 this year. Be together as a family, trying to keep mom, probably failing but trying anyway.

Well remember daddy, and you probably end up talking about the crazy things he’s done, like stepping out into the sea naked because the waves took off his swimsuit!

But even remembering the fun times is difficult, because it makes you wish you could keep making memories, especially at this time of year as Christmas approaches.

We would normally be deciding which house we would spend Christmas in, but there will be no celebrations this year. My mother doesn’t even leave her house anymore.

I blame you, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, for the death of my father.

It was you who chose not to take this horrible virus seriously, you chose not to lock yourself up sooner, you chose not to close our borders, not to listen to scientists.

And now I find out what you don’t care about either. Bodies piled up and parties were organized in Downing Street.

Yours with total disgust,

Tiffany Jones.

As told to Matt Roper.

Tiffany is urging people to sign the petition for a national day of remembrance for those lost in the pandemic. Sign the petition here.