PM Modi inaugurates the InFinity forum





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the InFinity Forum, a fintech thought leadership forum today via videoconference. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said that the history of the currency shows considerable development. He said, “As humans evolved, so did the form of our transactions. From barter to metals, from coins to banknotes, from checks to cards, today we have arrived here. The Prime Minister further said that last year in India, mobile payments overtook cash withdrawals from ATMs for the first time. Fully digital banks, without physical branches, are already a reality and could become mainstream in less than a decade. Read also | Gita Gopinath has offered to be the IMF’s new first Deputy Managing Director next year Prime Minister Modi said India has proven to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. The transformation initiatives within the framework of Digital India have opened the door to innovative fintech solutions to be applied in governance. He added that now is the time to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that contributes to the financial empowerment of every citizen of the country. The Prime Minister said that India believes in sharing its experiences and expertise with the world and learning from them. He assured that digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of citizens around the world. Speaking about the GIFT city, Modi said it was not just a premise, she represented India. It represents the democratic values, demand, demographics and diversity of India. It represents India’s openness to ideas, innovation and investment. GIFT City is a gateway to the global fintech world. The two-day event is being hosted by the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) in collaboration with the Government of India, the City of GIFT and Bloomberg on December 3-4. The first edition of the Forum brought together Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom as partners. The central theme of the Forum is “Beyond” with various sub-themes such as FinTech Beyond Borders, FinTech Beyond Finance and FinTech Beyond Next. FinTech Beyond Borders refers to the collaboration of governments and businesses across geographic borders. FinTech beyond finance is about convergence in areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to promote sustainable development. FinTech Beyond Next focuses on quantum computing and its impact on the FinTech industry. The Infinity Forum would bring together leading minds from the fields of business, technology and policy to strategize and assess the growth of the FinTech sector to serve people. The forum would bring together the participation of more than 70 countries. Participants will include representatives from several countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. It will also include the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of IBM Corporation, Arvind Krishna, the Managing Director and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Mr. Uday Kotak, among others. The main partners of the forum are NITI Ayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM.

