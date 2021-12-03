US resumes Trump-era Mexico retention policy for asylum seekers





Migrants seeking entry to the United States will again have to stay in Mexico pending immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced on Thursday its intention to revert to Trump-era policies and accepted the conditions of Mexico to resume it.

The relaunch of the retention policy in Mexico comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden abandoned the policy, but a lawsuit brought by Texas and Missouri forced him to revive it, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.

Mexico’s foreign secretary has said that in light of the US concessions, Mexico will allow returns, which are expected to begin next week, for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays.

Conditions in Mexico include COVID-19 vaccinations for migrants, greater protection in dangerous Mexican border towns, better access to lawyers and faster resolution of cases.

About 70,000 asylum seekers have been subjected to the policy, which President Donald Trump introduced in January 2019 and which Biden suspended on the first day of his term in office.

Illegal border crossings have fallen sharply after Mexico, faced with the threat of higher tariffs from Trump, acquiesced in the policy’s rapid expansion in 2019. Asylum seekers were victims of major violence while waiting in Mexico and faced a host of legal obstacles, such as accessing lawyers and information on cases.

The migrants are expected to be returned from Monday to a border town, which has not been identified. This will ultimately be done in seven locations: San Diego and Calexico, California; Nogales, Arizona; and the Texas border towns of Brownsville, Eagle Pass, El Paso, and Laredo.

The Homeland Security Department said on Thursday it was acting to comply with a court order, but Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes the policy has endemic flaws, has imposed unjustifiable human costs, has withdrawn resources and money. staff from other priority efforts and failed to address root causes. irregular migration.

Deeply flawed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday when describing the policy. Were working to implement under the court order, she said.

The double announcements follow intense discussions between the United States and Mexico after Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas ordered the reinstatement of the policy, subject to the participation of the Mexico.

France 24 immigration policy

The new iteration of policies, outlined in a briefing for reporters and a court case Thursday, promises major additions and changes that Mexico has demanded.

All migrants subject to the policy will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one injection. Children eligible under U.S. guidelines will receive the Pfizer vaccine, along with a second vaccine when they travel to the United States for their first hearings.

The United States will try to resolve the cases within 180 days, a response to Mexico’s concerns that it is languishing. The Justice Department assigns 22 immigration judges to work exclusively on these cases.

US officials will ask migrants if they fear being returned to Mexico instead of relying on them to express their concerns spontaneously. If the migrants express their fear, they will be checked and will have 24 hours to find a lawyer or representative.

The Biden administration works to keep migrants safe when they go to court, including in Mexico. Some migrants returning from Eagle Pass, Laredo and Brownsville, where Mexican border towns are particularly dangerous, will be moved to more distant places inside Mexico.

The policy will apply to migrants from countries in the Western Hemisphere, with the exception of Mexicans, who are exempt. U.S. officials have not specified how many will be processed daily. The administration has maintained another Trump-era policy that allows it to return Central Americans to Mexico on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Migrants will have the opportunity to meet lawyers before each hearing. State Department works with Mexico on locations for video and telephone access to lawyers in the United States

The changes reflect many of the conditions that Mexico set out last week.

Vulnerable people will be exempt, including unaccompanied children, pregnant women, people with physical or mental illnesses, the elderly, natives and members of the LGBTQ community.

The Mexican government reaffirms its commitment to the rights of migrants as well as to safe, orderly and regulated migration, the Mexican Secretary of External Relations said Thursday in a statement confirming that the country has accepted the changes and additions of the Biden administration.

Blas Nuez-Neto, acting assistant secretary of homeland security for border and immigration policy, said in the court file that the administration shares Mexico’s concerns.

Humanitarian disaster

Mexico is also seeking money from the United States for shelters and other organizations to dramatically increase support for migrants waiting in Mexico.

Many US-based legal aid groups that have represented asylum seekers waiting in Mexico say they will no longer take such cases, raising questions about how the US can accommodate the claim. Mexico’s insistence on better access to a lawyer. Administration officials say they believe there are enough other lawyers who will represent asylum seekers returned to Mexico.

Many immigration advocates say the policy is irreparable.

The Stay in Mexico policy was a humanitarian disaster when it was first implemented, and it is doomed to be again, said Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, who documented violence against asylum seekers while they waited in Mexico.

The United Nations refugee agency has reiterated its long-standing concerns about the safety and rights of migrants.

The announced policy adjustments are not enough to address these fundamental concerns, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called restoring policies a huge victory for the state.

I will continue to fight to restore security and order along our southern border, ensuring that this essential program is implemented in full compliance with the court order, he said.

Mark Morgan, the acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner under Trump, called many of the changes cosmetic and said the new policy reflects what is in place. As a strong advocate for the policy, he welcomed plans to reestablish it, but is keen to see how it is unfolded, saying: The proof is in the pudding.

(PA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211203-us-to-resume-trump-era-remain-in-mexico-policy-for-asylum-seekers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos