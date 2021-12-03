Jokowi has the ultimate boost to wake up Bali’s economy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia The Covid-19 pandemic would be a momentum to effect fundamental transformation so that Indonesia’s economic resilience can be formed. Therefore, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that this momentum must be used to improve and effect massive economic transformation. This was conveyed by Jokowi during the Kerthi Bali Economic Roadmap Launch, held at the Three Bamboo Mountains Pavilion, Kura-Kura Bali, Denpasar, Bali on Friday (12/3/2021). “Everyone has to have this desire, for our economic resilience to be there, because this pandemic also gives us an opportunity to leap forward,” Jokowi said. Jokowi understands that the condition for economic growth in Bali has diminished due to the disruption of the tourism sector during the pandemic. “Bali’s economy has experienced the deepest contraction compared to other provinces, as the tourism sector that Bali relied on was the sector that was the first to be affected and the sector that was the last. to straighten up, “he said. Jokowi said there are three things that need attention. First, there is a need to increase the diversification of the economy so that it is not dependent on a single sector. “Amid the hard hit tourism sector, the agricultural sector was indeed able to survive. It even experienced positive growth compared to other sectors. Details like this all need to be known and what we all have to understand, ”he explained. Second, the tourism paradigm and governance must prioritize health and safety. Jokowi said tourist travel during the pandemic will change completely because people prioritize both aspects. “Tourists will certainly avoid crowds and frequent close contacts. For some reason, tourists need to be assured that their pleasure in traveling is guaranteed, their health is guaranteed and they are not infected with the virus,” he said. he declares. Third, tourism in the province of Bali must shift from mass tourism to green tourism, that is, tourism based on social, culture and environment that is in line with the values ​​and philosophy of local Balinese wisdom that can build harmony and glorify nature. “We must pursue the spirit of glorifying nature, humans and culture to welcome the future and we have a strong commitment to implement a green economy,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



