Pound crash hits factories, farmers and retailers in Turkey | Business and Economy News

Istanbul, Turkey The Turkish lira crisis threatens to bankrupt 86-year-old pharmaceutical company Mehmet Sapcis.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, his company Merkez Ilac was able to take advantage of its production lines to pump disinfectants that have been shown to be essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19. But now, he says, he and other pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeing their profit margins disappear because the pound crash has pushed up the prices of the imported raw materials they need to make their products.

Cancer drugs, diabetes drugs, surgical disinfectants, all drugs are affected because they are all linked in one way or another to imports, Sapci told Al Jazeera. And because imports are affected by the exchange rate, it’s a real problem for us right now to produce drugs. We risk ending up without medicine for the Turkish public.

The Turkish lira has lost over 45% of its value against the US dollar this year. November was the scene of a total crash, with the Turkish currency losing almost 30% of its value against the dollar.

The free fall of currencies sets off a cascade of problems for nations’ industrial sector, and industry leaders are sounding the alarm bells.

It doesn’t work that way

The recent lira unrest was sparked after the country’s central bank cut interest rates to 15 percent on November 18. The rate cut was the third since September and came despite inflation close to 20 percent in October.

Price pressures continue to intensify. Annual consumer price inflation in Turkey reached 21.31% in November, government data showed on Friday. This is the highest level in three years and more than 4 times the central bank target rate.

Mainstream economics argues that lower interest rates lead to higher inflation, because when money is cheaper to borrow, it loses its value against other currencies and encourages consumers to spend more and businesses. to produce more.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disagrees. He insists that lower interest rates fight inflation. And despite the pound crash, it shows no signs of changing position.

In a two-hour television interview on state television on Monday evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained how his government plans to wage what he called an economic war of independence. [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

In a two-hour television interview on state television on Tuesday night, Erdogan explained how his government plans to wage what he called a war of economic independence that would remove him from an interest-based economy. Raising interest rates, Erdogan said, was out of the question, as it would stifle industrial production in Turkey and make it harder to attract long-term foreign investment.

To boost local production, Turkey now plans to provide billions of lire in the form of low-interest loans to small businesses and credit opportunities for those who hire new employees.

The reported shortages of consumer goods, Erdogan said, were due to stockists, a new term he coined to refer to hoarders taking advantage of low prices. While in the short term, markets can be volatile, Erdogan said the country was on the verge of breaking the vicious cycle of an interest-based economy and urged the public to hang on.

But currency markets and many economists disagree with Erdogan’s unorthodox views.

The assumptions of this new model, if we can call it that, are wrong, said Harun Ozturkler, professor of econometrics at Krkkale University.

They assume that lower interest rates would lead to high exchange rates, and the Turkish lira would devalue, depreciate, then Turkish goods and services would become cheaper against the currency of our trading partners, a- he told Al Jazeera, adding that Erdogan assumes that the subsequent boost in Turkish exports would ultimately lead to a recovery in the value of the lira.

But it’s a strange relationship, he says. It doesn’t work that way.

Turkey’s economy, Ozturkler said, is already heavily dependent on materials from outside the country, which account for around 70 percent of all imports. With an extremely fluctuating Turkish Lira exchange rate, producers in the country will slow down production as they can no longer plan for costs and profit margins.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, are unlikely to flock to Turkey given the unpredictability of its financial institutions, Ozturkler said. Erdogan has sacked a succession of central bank chiefs in recent years and replaced the country’s finance minister with a loyalist on Thursday.

Turkey’s exports of goods and services rose 25.6% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago, the government’s statistics office said this week. But Ozturkler said the increase was likely due to a reset in pre-pandemic demand levels and foreign buyers turning to emerging markets like Turkey for scarce supplies.

Erdogan’s insistence on a new low-interest economy has drawn strong chastisements from the opposition in recent weeks. There are those in the world who take and discuss the flat earth theory seriously, but no one takes Erdogan’s flat economy thesis seriously, Center Party leader Meral Aksener said on Wednesday. IYI right.

Even conservative leaders in Turkey have challenged Erdogan’s war on interest rates, which the president says is justified by Islamic doctrines against usury.

In an interest-based economy you cannot solve the problem by just saying that you are going to lower the central bank interest rates, that from now on I go to an interest-free economy, said Temel Karamollaoglu , leader of the conservative Saadet party, to a Turkish news channel on November 18. He compared Erdogan’s economic plan to a doctor ordering an addict to get out of the cold. I’m not a fan of interest, but the whole system is working on it, he said. This is why anyone who has no savings in foreign currency is paralyzed; all manufacturers, who need foreign currency, are paralyzed.

Manufacturers are sounding the alarm

The fallout from the lira crash is already raining down on the country’s industrial sector.

Medicines in the country are running out, as they depend on imports that are too expensive to buy, according to manufacturers and pharmacists.

In a statement released last month, the Turkish Pharmacists Association warned that supplies of 645 drugs were dangerously low because the government-imposed price cap had not been adjusted to reflect the drop in the value of the drug. read.

Turkish authorities are currently demanding that prices be set based on an exchange rate that assumes 4.57 lire is worth one euro ($ 1.13). But on Thursday, the exchange rate hovered around 15.45 lire to 1 euro.

Plus, a reality check of the exchange rate isn’t in the cards until February of next year, when a new pricing schedule is expected to be set.

The significant difference [in exchange rates] is one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of drugs that are not available on the market, the association said. Due to the difference in the exchange rate, many pharmaceutical companies do not supply drugs to our country, or local pharmaceutical companies producing drugs whose raw materials are sourced from abroad cannot produce drugs.

In response, Turkish authorities opened an investigation into pharmacies, accusing them of hoarding drugs, a charge denied by the Turkish Pharmacists Association.

The country’s petrochemical industry, which also relies on imported raw materials, said it was at risk of significant supply chain disruptions due to issues with reading it.

Murat Akyuz, a board member of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemicals Exporters Association, told a Turkish news channel on November 23 that about 80 percent of products produced in the country depended on imported raw materials and that, although raw material costs have increased globally, Turkey is under even greater pressure due to the weakness and uncertainty of the pound.

Even if you adapt to [price] increases, you don’t have the opportunity to bring the containers on time, Akyuz said. Producers cannot produce on time because of the raw material they cannot get on time.

Farmers have also been hit hard, with the cost of fertilizers rising too quickly for them to buy. Official statistics show that fertilizer prices rose 72% from last year, but in the markets it was even worse, with prices doubling or tripling in a year, depending on the type of fertilizer.

People stand in front of an exchange office in Istanbul [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Gbreta, one of Turkey’s largest fertilizer producers, withdrew from a major government supply contract last month amid volatile raw material import costs. The company now faces a six-month public procurement ban.

Even turkey retailers said the exchange rate problem threatened to drive them out of business. A survey by the Turkeys United Brands Association, which represents 384 brands and 70,000 nationwide stores, found that more than half of retailers reported a sales decline of more than 50% from last year, when weeks of closures had thrown a key in the Turk. economy.

Although this is a global problem, we are concerned about the costs of raw materials, which are felt more in Turkey and continue to rise on the basis of foreign currencies, said the head of the United Brands Association, Sinan Oncel, in a statement.

The retailer has been sacrificing profits for months and absorbing most of the costs, Oncel said, but we no longer have the margin to sacrifice, even if we wanted to.