Laos-China railway launched amid concern over debt to China





A railroad connecting Laos and the Chinese border was launched on Friday over concerns that the high amount of debt the Southeast Asian country owes China for the project would force it to forgo concessions . Laos is banking on the economic benefits its first long-distance railway will bring through increased trade, while China hopes its renowned infrastructure project under its Belt and Road Initiative ‘will eventually extend to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, and create a land route to the Indo-Pacific. A train is pictured in Vientiane, Laos, as a Chinese-built railway that connects the Lao capital to the Chinese city of Kunming opens on December 3, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo The 414-kilometer single-track railway connects the Laotian capital Vientiane with Boten on the northern border with China. The road eventually leads to Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, covering a distance of about 1,000 km. The new railway offers both passenger and freight services, with six of the 10 originally planned passenger stations open. Electric trains on the track can go up to 160 km / h, connecting Vientiane and Boten in about three hours. The track passes through 75 tunnels with a total length of approximately 197 km. Construction took more than four years from the end of 2016 after a formal agreement between the governments of Laos and China in 2015. It was built at a cost of around $ 5.9 billion, of which around $ 3.5 billion borrowed from the Import-Export Bank of China. Laos-China Railway Co., a joint venture 70% owned by China and the rest by Laos, built the railway. He also has the right to operate the railway for the 50-year concession period. After that, the Lao government will take over. Since most of the costs have been borne by China, Laos’ dependence on China is likely to increase. This has raised concerns about the “debt trap” in which countries receiving Chinese investments are struggling with loans they cannot repay. Laos remains one of the poorest countries in Asia. Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting and attended the inauguration of the railway on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping (top right) and his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith remotely attend the opening ceremony of a Chinese-built railway that connects the capital of Laos, Vientiane, to the Chinese city of Kunming , December 3, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo In his remarks, Thongloun called the occasion a historic moment for the Laotian people. The first run on the track was made from Vientiane on Friday afternoon with senior government officials and diplomats on board. A train also left Kunming on the Chinese side. Full passenger service between Vientiane and Boten is expected to start on Saturday. Associated coverage: G-7 to launch infrastructure plan to counter China’s Belt and Road FOCUS: China, India and Russia seek to influence vaccine diplomacy Japan baffled by Indonesia’s policy change on high-speed rail project

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/12/4c9e31e25365-laos-china-railway-launched-amid-concern-about-debt-owed-to-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos