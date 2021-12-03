Hannity falsely claims that the United States did not import a single barrel of Saudi oil before the pandemic under Trump





Referring to a list of praises for former President Donald Trump in an interview with Donald Trump Jr., Fox News host Sean Hannity falsely claimed that under Trump the United States had completely abandoned their dependence on oil imports from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East.

“If you sound like pre-COVID, your dad took us to energy independence,” Hannity told young Trump on the Dec. 1 episode of “Hannity,” his prime-time TV show. listen. “We haven’t imported a single barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia, from the Middle East.”

Sean Hannity said in this clip that if you look before COVID “under Trump,” we haven’t imported a single barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia. It’s wrong. In 2019, the United States imported 500,000 barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia per day. https://t.co/K3eadpBMPK pic.twitter.com/E78uCAEzQK

Bill McCarthy (@billdmccarthy) December 2, 2021

At the end of Trump’s presidency, PolitiFact called his promise to achieve energy independence a compromise, noting that the United States was moving in the right direction but not yet there.

But it is incorrect for Hannity to claim that “before COVID” under Trump, the United States “did not import a single barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia.”

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, the United States imported about 500,000 barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia per day, and more than 182 million barrels in total, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. Imports also came from other countries in the Middle East.

In 2017 and 2018, after the first two years of presidency, the United States imported approximately 949,000 and 870,000 barrels of crude oil per day, respectively. By 2020, when demand collapsed in the middle of the year due to the pandemic, the number had fallen to around 498,000 barrels per day.

“This is wrong,” Mark Finley, a global energy and oil researcher at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said of Hannitys’ claim.

Experts told PolitiFact that the United States still depends on imported oil, including from the Middle East, even as it moves towards greater energy independence.

“In recent years, the United States has come very close to producing as much oil as it consumes,” added Severin Borenstein, faculty director of the Haas Energy Institute at the University of California at Berkeley. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t import oil. We always import and export to match locations and types of crude most efficiently with refineries.”

Canada and Mexico are currently the main sources of oil imported from the United States due to lower transportation costs. But petroleum imports and net petroleum imports from Saudi Arabia and other countries have been declining steadily for more than a decade, in part due to a domestic shale oil boom, people said. experts.

“The underlying causes predate the Trump presidency by many years,” said Arthur Van Benthem, associate professor of business economics and public policy at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

During the last week of 2020, the United States did not import any crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Van Benthem said, citing a Bloomberg report based on weekly EIA data.

Via a Fox News spokesperson, Hannity said he was referring to the Bloomberg article, and the spokesperson cited other times he had spoken about the topic with a little more. precision. More recently, on November 25, he said: “Donald Trump, at the end of his presidency, was not importing a single barrel from Saudi Arabia”.

The drop in shipments from Saudi Arabia to zero for the week ending Jan. 1, 2021, was the first in 35 years, according to the Bloomberg report. And that was not a trend that persisted in the weeks that followed, as Trump’s tenure as president drew to a close.

“Focusing on a week in 2020 is misleading,” Van Benthem said.

Our decision

Hannity said that “if you look before COVID” under Trump, “we did not import a single barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia.”

It’s far, according to experts. Energy Information Administration data shows that in 2019, the last year of Trump’s presidency before the coronavirus outbreak, the United States imported about half a million barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia per day. .

We assess Hannitys’ claim as false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/dec/02/sean-hannity/hannity-falsely-claims-us-didnt-import-single-barr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

