PM Modi calls for a fintech revolution based on inclusiveness and trust | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a fintech revolution to achieve financial empowerment of every citizen, and said the country has made significant progress in this area thanks to people’s trust in the ecosystem. Indian digital.

Financial inclusion is the engine of the fintech revolution, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that fintech rests on the four pillars of income, investments, insurance and institutional credit.

He made the remarks while virtually addressing the InFinity Forum, a financial technology event of the International Financial Services Centers (IFSCA).

He said that when income increases, investing becomes possible, and added that insurance coverage allows for greater risk-taking and investment capacity. Modi also said that institutional credit gives wings to expansion and that India has worked on each of these pillars.

The Indian Prime Minister stressed that the success of fintech lies in its inclusiveness and its common good. The large base becomes the perfect springboard for fintech innovations. The FinTech industry in India is innovating to improve access to finance and formal credit system for every person in the country, he said.

Now is the time to turn these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that contributes to the financial empowerment of every citizen of the country, said Modi.

He cited several initiatives by his government to empower people through financial technology. India has nearly universalized banking services with 430 million Jan Dhan accounts in the past seven years. So far, 690 million RuPay cards have been issued which recorded 1.3 billion transactions last year, and the nationally developed Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has processed around 4.2 billion transactions. last month, he said.

Modi said India is quickly embracing digital governance to make life easier as nearly 300 million invoices are uploaded by businesses to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal every month, involving payments of ‘worth over $ 12 billion.

Despite the [Covid-19] pandemic, around 1.5 million train tickets are booked online every day. Last year, FASTag processed 1.3 billion transparent transactions. PM Svanidhi enables access to credit for small vendors across the country. e-RUPI enabled the targeted delivery of specified services without leaks. I can go on and on, these are just a few examples of the scale and reach of fintech in India, he said.

India has proven to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for fintech innovations to be applied to governance, he said.

He said the rapid growth of fintech in the country is due to people’s trust and acceptability. The Common Indian has shown immense confidence in our fintech ecosystem by embracing digital payments and these technologies. This trust is a responsibility. Trust means you have to make sure people’s interests are protected. Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security, he said.

India is willing to share its experiences and expertise with the world and learn from their experiences, he said. Our digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of people around the world. Tools such as UPI and RuPay provide an unprecedented opportunity for every country – an opportunity to provide a reliable and inexpensive real-time payment system as well as a national card system and a money transfer system, said the Prime Minister.

Finance is the lifeblood of an economy and technology is its vector. Both are equally important in achieving antyodaya and sarvodaya. Our flagship Infinity Forum is part of our effort to bring together all key stakeholders in the global fintech industry to explore the unlimited future of the industry, Modi said.