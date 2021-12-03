Will tensions in Taiwan explode? | Chatham House International Affairs Think Tank

What could a Taiwanese crisis look like? China is stepping up its inflammatory rhetoric, firing missiles near island ports, mobilizing massive armed forces along the strait, and conducting amphibious assault and live-fire exercises near islands under Taiwanese control.

In response, the United States orders in a group of aircraft carriers, to confront the most modern destroyers of the Chinese navy, to attack submarines and warplanes. The world is anxiously awaiting the first shot.

This drama has already happened. It would be a repeat of the crisis as Taiwan’s first presidential election approached in 1996. Having lived in Taiwan for several years, I was worried at the time. More experienced voices, however, assured me that this was nothing but drama aimed at distracting voters from supporting Chinese candidates seen as promoting island independence.

Sure enough, there was no war and President Bill Clinton quickly restored relations, even though Taiwanese voters defied China.

This pattern of threats was repeated in 2000, when the Taiwanese elected independence supporter Chen Shui-bian to the presidency, even though he had seen the Chinese premier clench his fist when he warned that it would risk cause war. Chen was re-elected in 2004, although China warned that his pro-separatist activities had crossed a red line. In the 2008 and 2012 elections, Beijing had the wisdom to remain silent and see the victory of its favorite candidate.

Taiwan elections and opinion polls make it hard to deny the strategic failure to win hearts and minds through economic integration

But are the prospects for war now higher? China certainly has more firepower. Moreover, elections and opinion polls in Taiwan make it difficult to deny the failure of Deng Xiaoping’s strategy of winning hearts and minds through economic integration.

Xi Jinping seemed to sound the alarm bells when he became president in 2013 and said the dispute over Taiwan’s status cannot be passed down from generation to generation.

The temperature continued to rise as the Independent Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan won the islands presidency with overwhelming victories in 2016 and 2020.

Despite this tension, however, there is no indication that the United States or Taiwan intends to cross what would be the most obvious red lines for China, such as formal recognition of the island or a referendum to withdraw the name of the Republic of China in its constitution.

It is still possible that some in China will use the simple perception that such red lines could be crossed to bow to popular nationalism, especially as friction could grow over who will succeed Xi which is likely to increase in the future. approaching the next fall. National Congress of Communist Parties. After all, history is replete with examples of regimes that have been driven to start wars by domestic politics. For such a train of events to occur, however, Xis would have to grab hold of the levers of power to be considerably weaker than most observers realize.

Considering the untold risks of the use of force, Xi should also have an extremely narrow understanding of the national interest. Even a successful invasion would result in considerable loss of life and property on all sides and be an economic disaster for China and the world. This would speed up the process of global decoupling, and the destruction of Taiwan’s cutting-edge technology companies would prevent China from accessing valuable and cutting-edge manufacturing assets that are critical to tackling the structural problems of an aging population and the environment. . degradation.

Nationalists might rejoice in the ashes of victory, but the seeds of a deeper political crisis have reportedly been sown as a defeated Taiwan joins the growing list of security crises smoldering inside a growing China isolated. Worst of all for Xi would be if an untested People’s Liberation Army failed to achieve victory in this most difficult military operation.

If the United States needed a reason to cross the red line of recognition, this would be it. Threats from China are already fueling bipartisan support for Taiwan in Congress, encouraging Joe Bidens’ administration to reaffirm its commitment to the defense of Taiwan and to implement countermeasures including arms sales, stationing of ‘military trainers and the addition of Taiwan on behalf of the island’s de facto embassy in Washington. If China opened fire on US ships, the pressure for a vigorous response would be intense, especially if lives were lost.

Moreover, threatening Taiwan already undermines any hope of taking advantage of Donald Trump’s unilateralist shadow to drive a wedge between the United States and like-minded states. Instead, it accelerates cooperation among Quad members, including the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, encouraged the formation of the Aukus Pact, and led distant states such as the Great -Brittany, France and Canada to conduct freedom of navigation operations across the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has never enjoyed greater international visibility as the world’s media compares its flourishing democracy to China’s drift into a more authoritarian government.

Before ruling out the possibility that Xi has better options than war to manage relations with Taiwan, it should be considered that previous leaders have found flexibility when bigger issues are pressing and from more precarious national positions. .

Commentators Seize Xis’ Own Statements on Taiwan as Warmongering as They Really Show More Confusion Than Confidence

In the 1970s, Deng recognized that it was more important to normalize relations with the United States than to insist that Washington recognize the People’s Republic of China’s claim to Taiwan. At that time, he was trying to restore the legitimacy of the CCP after Maos’ Cultural Revolution.

In the 2000s, Hu Jintao, the weakest of all Chinese leaders, made a subtle but significant shift in focus when he moved away from the pursuit of reunification in favor of the more modest goal of oppose independence. Both ushered in what now appears to be the golden age of cross-Strait relations and helped set the international conditions for China’s economic miracle.

By now, many commentators view Xis’ own statements about Taiwan as hawkish when they actually show more confusion than confidence. He committed serious blunders by simply confirming elements of the strategy established under Deng, such as the right to use force.

This is largely because Taiwan has changed beyond recognition of the authoritarian state it was when that legacy was established. The most serious was when Xi confirmed the plan to apply the one country, two systems formula to Taiwan in a New Year’s speech in 2019.

The crushing of the Hong Kong democratic movement that summer showed the world what this means in practice. The following year, Taiwanese voters again demonstrated their challenge by re-electing the Pekins. Black Beast, Tsai Ing-wen, as chairman.

There are already signs of a growing recognition in Beijing that threatening and aggressive behavior is increasingly counterproductive at all levels.

In May this year, Xi called for presenting a more trustworthy, kind and respectable image of China to the world. Of particular relevance to Taiwan was Deng’s reaffirmation of Deng’s commitment to achieve unification peacefully in a speech in October to mark the 110th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the Qing Dynasty.

It would be naive to assume that this marks the opening of the door to a political resolution that takes into account the aspirations of the 24 million Taiwanese. However, it could at least show that the wisest advice understands that threats to use force only push Taiwan further and do not help solve China’s real problems.