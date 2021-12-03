President Joko Widodo wants the police, reminds not to …





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said public satisfaction with the legal sector has declined. Therefore, Jokowi called on the relevant ranks to apply the law indiscriminately. “To let us know that 2019, 2020 will increase, but that in 2021 it will decrease slightly, be careful. Law enforcement must be blind, this is perceived by the community. The community assesses and the perception of satisfaction of the public is reflected in every investigation, ”Jokowi said in his leadership to the 2021 regional unit chief in Badung Regency, Bali, Friday (3/12/2021). To read also: Asked about Anies, called to run for the presidential election of 2024, JK immediately answered … So Jokowi insists on the device to be firm against anyone who commits crimes against the state and society. The Head of State also underlined the drop in the index of freedom of expression. This follows the perception of the community because law enforcement officers were originally arrested. “Watch out for the drop in the freedom of expression index. Because of this, the public is seeing the perception again, again it is the perception, little by little it is catching up,” Jokowi said. The former governor brought up the case of the fresco which contained criticism some time ago. It is known that at this time a mural with the words 404 Not Found appeared, which also had a face that resembled President Joko Widodo, which was drawn on the wall of Jalan Pembangunan 1 Batuceper, Tangerang City. Jokowi was surprised that the mural was immediately removed by authorities. He also reminded law enforcement officials to take a persuasive and dialogical approach. “Just a small example, the mural has been removed. I know that it is impossible that the order of the chief of police is also impossible. The order of the Kapolda is also impossible, the order of the chief of police may also be impossible. This is actually a case at Polsek that I verified on the ground, but in fact it was deleted. Therefore, notify the police chiefs until the police chiefs are warned, it’s a small matter, ”he said. Read also: Arrival of General Dudung Abdurachman, Reunion 212 Ambyar

