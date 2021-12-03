Boris Johnson “disturbed” by Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case as he issues statement on tragedy





Boris Johnson believes that no child should ever suffer like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes did. The prime minister said there were questions that needed to be answered about the case. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: The Prime Minister found the details of this matter deeply troubling and his thoughts are with those who loved Arthur, and no child should ever suffer like he did. Click here to read more court news It is clear that there are questions that must be answered in order to understand how this happened. You will know that a review of local child protection practices is underway to fully assess the circumstances surrounding Arthur’s tragic death at the hands of those who should have cared for him, and this review will examine local protection. , including the police, children’s social services, health and education professionals in the area. We will not hesitate to take action as a result of this review. He added that the government’s manifesto pledged to overhaul the children’s social protection system to ensure that children and young people receive the support they need. The conviction of Arthur’s assassins takes place today. Tustin, who was convicted of murder and the four child cruelty offenses, will be sentenced to life imprisonment, our colleagues from Birmingham Live reported. Justice Wall also has to decide today how long she must serve in jail as a minimum sentence before she is eligible for parole. Hughes, who was convicted of manslaughter and two of the four counts of cruelty, is also expected to spend considerable time in jail. Anyone sentenced to seven years or more will have to serve two-thirds of the sentence in detention before being released. Former England Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield said very vulnerable children continued to go missing and she was heartbroken and sickened by the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. She told BBC Radio 4s Today: For anyone looking at, or hearing about, reviews of serious cases that arise after the death of a child, you will see the same things happening over and over again with missed opportunities. , a lack of coordination, a lack of sharing of the data that professionals need to be able to protect these children, who are still not in place. Keep up to date with the latest news with our email alerts delivered straight to your inbox. Register here.

