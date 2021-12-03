Embassy of Pakistan publishes embarrassing tweet for Imran Khan. Blame comes to India, Parag Agrawal





File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: Hilarious and beizzati are just a few of the many words used to describe the tweet posted by the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan for alleged non-payment of embassy staff salaries During three months. Pakistan’s foreign ministry later said the embassy’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts had been “hacked”.

In a now deleted tweet, the official embassy Twitter account said on Friday: With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI we government officials will remain silent and continue to working for you without being paid in the past three months and our children were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of school fees. Is it #NayaPakistan? (sic) ”

The tweet was posted at 11:02 a.m. on Friday and then deleted, but not before it had been shared nearly a hundred times.

Some social media users were amused by the second tweet posted by the official embassy handle which read: “I’m sorry @ImranKhanPTI, I can’t find myself with another option”. Others have called the whole debacle “Pakistan’s official beizzati” for an embassy that “trolls” its own government.

Hilarious tweet from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia. “Not left with another option. »Https://t.co/xdl779fN4k pic.twitter.com/ShpflV7XR7

– Aadesh Gindodiya (eshAadeshGindodiya) December 3, 2021

What an official beizzati from Pakistan! His own embassy in Serbia brutally trolled his Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and the government. These tweets are enough to show that what a mess Pakistan is in right now. “Aatankwadiyo ko khilate khilate khud ke khane ke laale pade hain…” pic.twitter.com/pUialgOBpn

– Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) (adMadrassan_Pinky) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, some social media users suggested Indian hackers were behind the tweet.

Raja Faisal, a self-proclaimed geopolitical analyst in Pakistan, suggested that the Indo-American Parag Agrawal, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, had something to do with it.

“#NayaTwitter for #NayaPakistan,” Faisal said.

Meanwhile, @paraga is the new CEO of Twitter Indian hackers are jubilant! #NayaTwitter for #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/fgwaoslhUm

– Raja Faisal (@RajaFaisalPK) December 3, 2021

Although Pakistan’s foreign ministry released clarifications on the hacked accounts, an embassy tweeting against its own prime minister on foreign soil was expected to cause a stir on social media, not only in Pakistan but also in India and elsewhere. other parts of the world.

Pakistani Twitter user Samina Ali Siddiqui asked, “Why has it become so easy to slander Pakistan and the PTI government lately, you have to understand that.”

A formal clarification from the Serbian Embassy official should be provided with details of the hackers and their motives. Why has it become so easy to slander Pakistan and the PTI government lately, you have to understand this! #Serbia https://t.co/gvbdQZyKOA

– Samina Ali Siddiqui (amSaminaAli_Alii) December 3, 2021

Even before the Pakistani Foreign Ministry released the clarification, journalist Benazir Shah informed the public that officials at the Embassy in Serbia refused to comment on the tweet and referred her to the field officer for a report. remark.

Pakistani Embassy officials in Serbia declined to comment on the tweet and referred me to the FO for official comment.

– Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) December 3, 2021

Another Pakistani journalist, Hamza Azhar Salam, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Serbia Shehryar Akbar Khan claimed that all embassy staff salaries were paid two days ago.

Pakistani Ambassador to Serbia Shehryar Akbar Khan claims that all @PakinSerbia staff salaries were paid two days ago and the Twitter account was hacked. @ForeignOfficePk has also confirmed that the account has been hacked. #Serbia #PakInSerbia #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/MyotXuAG0D

– Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 3, 2021

Indian journalists Nidhi Razdan and Ashish Singh also commented on the incident.

It’s something to see a Pakistani official denounce his own prime minister for non-payment of salaries https://t.co/uPwRUGxROH

– Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) December 3, 2021

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia openly goes against the government.

A government unit, on foreign soil, going all out against its government is a clear reflection of how a country in shambles Pakistan is.

A reaction from Pak Media, the army or the government? pic.twitter.com/aDOreC90i8

– Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) December 3, 2021

A clip from a clip of Pakistani singer Saad Alavi, often compared to Indian Yashraj Mukhate, was also included in the tweet. Alavis’s song went viral in March this year and was a play on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s March 2020 speech during the pandemic when he said aap ne ghabrana nahi (don’t worry).

