Pakistan Embassy in Serbia Twitter account hacked: FO





ISLAMABAD: The social media accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia have been hacked and an investigation has been launched into an anti-Imran Khan video uploaded from the official pages of the Embassy, ​​it was learned on Friday.

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked. The messages posted on these accounts do not come from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

A 56-second music video criticizing the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for soaring inflation and alleged non-payment of wages was shared from the Pakistani Embassy’s social media accounts.

The video featured a rap song highlighting the government’s mistakes, using the prime ministers’ slogan “ghabrana nahi hai [We do not have to worry]’.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI has been [government] the official will remain silent [and] continue working for you without having been paid for the past [three] month [and] our children were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of school fees. Is that #NayaPakistan? ”The verified account captioned the video.

The rap song was produced and composed by musician, singer-songwriter and record producer Saad Alavi and was originally shared eight months ago on his official YouTube channel.

The user, in a second tweet, also apologized for sharing the video and wrote: “I’m sorry @ImranKhanPTI, I have no other option.”

However, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia were hacked.

“The messages posted on these accounts are not from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia,” he said.

Ambassador Shehryar Akbar also told Geo.tv that embassies’ Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked. All salaries were paid the day before yesterday, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s digital media focal person also confirmed on Twitter that the account was hacked.

“Pakistan Embassy in Serbia Twitter account has been hacked according to Foreign Ministry information and @ForeignOfficePk is investigating it,” he wrote.

