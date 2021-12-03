Hendra Setiawan: facing Jokowi is harder than fighting minions





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian men’s doubles badminton athlete Hendra Setiawan said playing badminton against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was more difficult than against the pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo-Marcus Fernaldi Gideon (Minions). “Hahaha. It’s harder against Pak Jokowi,” Hendra said with a laugh after the game against Mr. Jokowi. President Jokowi at the training ground of the Indonesian national team participating in the 2021 BWF World Tour final, Badung, Bali, Thursday. On Thursday, after watching the 2021 BWF World Tour Final game at the Westin Resort, Bali International Convention Center (BICC), President Jokowi took time to play badminton with a number of athletes. national. President Joko Widodo teamed up with Pelatnas male athlete Jonathan Christie in a badminton match against team captain Thomas Indonesia Hendra Setiawan in a duet with the general president of the Indonesian Association of badminton (PBSI), Agung Firman Sampurna, at the Westin Resort, Bali, Thursday, December 2, 2021. Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat President Jokowi teams up with male singles athletes Jonathan christie against Hendra Setiawan who was in a duet with the general president of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) Agung Firman Sampurna. The game looked exciting and fun at the same time. Hendra felt that President Jokowi had the ability to play badminton quite well. “I think Pak Jokowi also plays badminton quite well, yes he can actually play badminton,” said Hendra. Hendra Setiawan is currently ranked second in the world for men’s doubles, paired with Mohammad Ahsan. Hendra also prayed that President Jokowi would always receive health. “The message is to stay healthy, Pak Jokowi, and to be able to lead Indonesia to go further,” said Hendra. The president’s activity of meeting with a number of national badminton athletes came after a review of mangrove conservation areas and a number of supporting infrastructure for the G20 summit in Bali. President Joko Widodo teamed up with Pelatnas male athlete Jonathan Christie in a badminton match against team captain Thomas Indonesia Hendra Setiawan in a duet with the general president of the Indonesian Association of badminton (PBSI), Agung Firman Sampurna, at the Westin Resort, Bali, Thursday, December 2, 2021. Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat The President also took time to watch the 2021 BWF World Tour Final game at the Westin Resort, Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency on Thursday. She watched the women’s singles match between India’s Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and Germany’s Yvonne Li on Field 1. Meanwhile, President Jokowi also watched the Mixed Doubles Field 2 match between Japanese pair Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino vs Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng / Lai Pei Jing. After watching the game, President Jokowi met Indonesian courtiers who won the Thomas Cup in October 2021. The President praised the athletes and the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) for these achievements, especially as Indonesia was able to end the 19-year fast for the Thomas Cup title. “This is an achievement that all the Indonesian people have been waiting for and I once again express my highest appreciation for the Thomas Cup and for the other achievements which have been conveyed by the President of PBSI,” said President Jokowi. Also read: Ronaldo’s bodyguard investigated, suspected of working illegally Always update up-to-date information. Listen latest news and a selection of news from Tempo.co on the Telegram channel “Tempo.co Update”. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. you have toto install Telegram application first.

