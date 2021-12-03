Boris Johnson’s Rule is a throwback to the golden age of eighteenth-century sordid | Andy beckett

VSorruption is a word used nervously in the United Kingdom. Were happy enough to apply it to other countries; but in Britain, even critics of the status quo can be surprisingly reluctant to label our society as corrupt, the narrow and often hidden flow of power and rewards.

Part of the reason is that corruption is a slippery concept. There has never been a single, fixed and universal definition, wrote Mark Knights of the University of Warwick in 2016. Notions of what is unjust, unjust or immoral change over time.

As a small, centralized country with a huge capital, Britain has been ruled for centuries by elites with overlapping memberships and interests, and has offered a wide range of services to foreigners with questionable fortunes. To attack this system as corrupt is to risk being labeled abnormal and to experience feelings of deep frustration and futility. From the House of Lords to the City of London, the capital is lined with ancient institutions that anti-corruption activists have failed to clean up.

Yet there are times when the accusation of corruption suddenly gains strength. After struggling for two years to find an effective way to criticize Boris Johnson’s government, Labor seems to finally have found one. Corruption, deputy party leader Angela Rayner said on Monday, is rife through this conservative government. Keir Starmer, often overly measured, has become equally blunt on the matter.

Johnson Response I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all was very unconvincing, even by his standards. Most voters disagree with him. According to YouGov, 80% think there is a lot or a fair amount of corruption in UK politics, and only 1% think there is none . Since the corruption controversy took off, the Conservatives have fallen in the polls.

The word corruption sometimes suggests something that has passed its peak and is starting to degrade. And despite their efforts to pretend otherwise, the Conservatives have been in power for a long time. But most often corruption suggests something which expands, which swells, which mutates, which becomes monstrous. The constant acquisition of power and resources by the Johnsons Tories and their corporate allies has these qualities: from appointing buddies to public office to funneling public funds to conservative constituencies to awarding government contracts to government officials. friends, relations and supporters a practice for which the Omicron variant can open more opportunities.

Previous governments have done shady things, but few have done them so systematically and blatantly. When Tony Blair was Prime Minister, anti-corruption group Transparency International gave the UK a score in the 1980s (out of 100) in its annual index: good, but not exceptional by group standards. Under Johnson, the UK scores in the 1970s.

Rightly so for an administration that despises parliamentary democracy, the British ruling culture that Johnsons increasingly resembles is a pre-democratic culture: the once infamous culture Old corruption from the 18th and 19th centuries. Government jobs were regularly sold and public money was distributed to those with political influence. As the state grew, enlarged by wars rather than a pandemic, new functions were performed by private companies whose ability to win contracts and extract profits far exceeded their operational efficiency. The Prime Minister sat contentedly at the center of this system. A satirical cartoon from 1740 shows Robert Walpole, an old Etonian like Johnson, who ruled for over 20 years as a giant figure sprawled out on the doors of all public offices, waiting for supplicants to kiss his exposed buttocks.

Johnson is like an 18th century politician, with his brash, elaborate but unreliable rhetoric, and enrichment of favorites. And, like his style of government, at first the old corruption seemed immune from criticism. It took a century of campaigning by radicals like journalist and MP William Cobbett for the system to begin to be dismantled.

We live in a faster time now. Johnson’s ancestry lasted just over a tenth as long as Walpoles, and there are already signs that it could end. Exposure to corruption can be particularly damaging to this government because Johnson has so adamantly pledged to spread resources and opportunities more widely so as not to hand them over to an even narrower circle. Little progress is being made in establishing VIP lanes for companies with conservative ties.

Such internal dealings are part of a larger Conservative project predating the Johnson administration. During George Osbornes’ time as Chancellor, his grand strategy, according to his biographer Janan Ganesh, was the calculated use of [government] policy of changing Britain in favor of its party. The austerity was aimed at reducing one of Labor’s main bases of support: public sector employees. Under Johnson, corporate sponsorship is aimed at creating an even more Conservative-friendly private sector.

The consistency and intelligence of all of this should not be overestimated. Conservative governments since 2010 have often been hit and miss, with last-minute policies and limited capacity for long-term thinking, as the frustrated departures of more ambitious strategists such as Dominic Cummings and Steve Hilton have indicated.

Yet one of the lessons of the past 11 years is that even weak Conservative governments can be transformative. They serve as a relay for powerful forces, such as companies wishing to manage state services. The Johnson government’s corruption stems as much from the vacuum of modern conservatism as from its overconfidence.

Jobs’ response to all of this works like a political message. With the rectitude of a former prosecutor, Starmer promises a truly independent anti-corruption and anti-crony commission. A Starmer government would almost certainly be a lot less shady.

But after a reshuffle that has left the shadow cabinet with few fundamental criticisms of the incestuous functioning of our economy and one of them, Ed Miliband, has effectively demoted any Labor anti-corruption campaign that seems likely to be limited. The Johnson government may end up in disgrace, but British insiders will continue to thrive.