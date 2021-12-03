Bengalurians invite Prime Minister Modi to their regions after BBMP prepares the way for his visit

The Twitter trend came after the BBMP set out to repair a road that had remained dilapidated even after residents and internet users reported the problem.

The people of Bengaluru are inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their streets and neighborhoods, as a joke, after BBMP fixed one of Bengaluru’s still poor roads because the Prime Minister is visiting the area. The city council began paving the road to Bengaluru University near Nagarabhavi, which the prime minister would use to inaugurate the University’s Dr Ambedkar School of Economics on December 6. Identifying the civic body’s priorities, several residents took to Twitter to ask the prime minister. also visit their regions.

Bengaluru has suffered chronically from bad roads; the state of the said road that BBMP is in the process of repairing, has been reported on several occasions by Bengalurians. However, so far, no appropriate action had been taken. Several roads, many of which are still dilapidated, making traffic difficult and dangerous on them.

A Twitter user named Deepak Krishnappa said: @narendramodi Honorable Prime Minister, the roads in Bangalore are in a very pathetic situation. Your scheduled road trip has a new look at the University of Bangalore (please see the news clipping). Ask you to travel by road to a few more areas so that the city has good roads. (sic)

Another user, iamvijy tweeted saying, Modi ji, Just because you are visiting #Bengaluru on December 6th, a new black-roofed road has been created. You are lucky to travel on a newly mapped road just for you and the residents have been lucky because you are coming. Can you travel everywhere even to Whitefield so that all roads are mapped out for you and we the residents enjoy it. (sic)

Another Twitter user highlighted the problem of roads dug for works such as laying cables and water pipes after road works are completed. We will have better roads for a day. After Modi leaves, #BBMP will be back with JCB to dig the next day. Show me a road in Bengaluru that has gone undiscovered for over 24 hours? I will rest my case then. @BBMPCOMM, tweeted Amarnath BM.

Several roads in Bengaluru are covered with potholes, causing several accidents and even fatalities, most recently when a food delivery manager died in an accident near Bengalurus Thanisandra. The food delivery manager hit a pothole and fell from his scooter. A truck rolled over his right hand and leg, causing serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

In November, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke with reporters and said 2,203 km of roads had been damaged in Karnataka due to the rains, including It has been reported that an estimated damage of Rs 98 crore to main roads and Rs 600 crore to neighborhood roads had been caused in Bengaluru according to BBMP. A few days earlier, he had told reporters that the repair work would be undertaken on a war basis.