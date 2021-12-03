Yang Jiechi holds consultations with Republic of Korea National Security Advisor Suh Hoon_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On December 2, 2021, Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Bureau of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, held consultations with the National Security Advisor of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Suh Hoon in Tianjin. Yang Jiechi said China and the Republic of Korea are close neighbors and important cooperation partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have developed rapidly and comprehensively and have steadily improved. This corresponds to the trend of the time and to the common interests of both parties. This year and next are the years of China-ROK cultural exchange determined by President Xi Jinping and President Moon Jae-in. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China stands ready to work with the Republic of Korea to seize this opportunity to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation and integral development, and promote the two-peoples ties in a spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. , and jointly build a more mature and prudent China-ROK strategic and cooperative partnership. Yang Jiechi stressed that as the world’s great economies and strong advocates of multilateralism and the free trade system, China and the Republic of Korea should continue to play on complementary advantages, work together to ensure an industrial chain and a stable and fluid supply chain in the two countries, the region and the world, strengthen communication and coordination on regional cooperation, multilateral framework and global issues and jointly advance the construction of a global governance system fairer and more reasonable. China always supports the improvement of South-North relations on the Korean Peninsula and advocates the settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation following the “two-way approach” and the principle of progressive actions and synchronized. China stands ready to work with other stakeholders to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability, as well as in achieving lasting peace on the peninsula. Suh Hoon spoke positively about the results of China’s social and economic developments, appreciated China’s further opening up to a higher level, and said that the Republic of Korea attaches great importance to developing relations with China. , expects to have close high-level communication with China and promote practical cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, culture and pandemic response and other fields, and supports and wish the Beijing Winter Olympics success. The Republic of Korea stands ready to work with China to make unremitting efforts to build lasting peace on the peninsula, continue to advance regional cooperation and uphold multilateralism. The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/zgyw/202112/t20211203_10462032.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos