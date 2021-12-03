Pak Embassy Searches Prime Minister Imran Khan Via Parody Video, People Ask Kisne Hack Kiya | Newsondot





With great power comes great responsibility.

If powerful people like world leaders do not do their part, they are not spared and are generally held accountable by the people they serve.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was recently humiliated on social media as he was accused of failing to pay salaries owed to government officials through a hilarious parody video.

Twitter

The video was posted by the official account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.

Pakistani musical artist Saad Alavi takes it out on the prime minister by turning his favorite dialogue aap ne ghabrana nahi (don’t worry) into a musical satire on the country’s financial situation.

iStock

Message caption read, With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and continue working for you without being paid for 3 months and our children were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of fees Is it #NayaPakistan?

The #Pakistan Embassy in Serbia openly opposes the #pak government. and #ImranKhan is #NayaPakistan #NayaPakistanGayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/AQgOvAhpCr

Nur khan (@ Nurkhan52473535) December 3, 2021

People on social media are divided to see the institution representing the government mocking its own prime minister.

We don’t know how true it is that government officials don’t get their paycheck, but surely the video is hilarious.

Here are some of the best reactions from people on Twitter.

Aapne Ghabrana Nahi This is the video shared by the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia on the non-payment of staff salaries by the government of Pak. Too much fun https://t.co/XGsRTUlhwT

Monica (@TrulyMonica) December 3, 2021

OMG .. !!

This is the last thing you could have dreamed of @ImranKhanPTI … !! https://t.co/iUjOc7qLki

Telescope of Truth! (@jalbuza) December 3, 2021

The embassy itself trolls the PAK government. # Pakistan #NayaPakistan #Serbia https://t.co/PVClndbiid

mr_sn_gt (@mr_sn_gt_) December 3, 2021

What an official beizzati from Pakistan! His own embassy in Serbia brutally trolled his Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and the government. These tweets are enough to show that what a mess Pakistan is in right now. “Aatankwadiyo ko khilate khilate khud ke khane ke laale pade hain …” pic.twitter.com/pUialgOBpn

Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) (adMadrassan_Pinky) December 3, 2021

#Pakistan PM #ImranKhan be like after being mocked by Pakistan Embassy in Serbia. # NayaPakistanGayaPakistan # imrankhanPTI #Pakiatan #PTI pic.twitter.com/rl0OTmJLuq

Doland Trump (@DolandTrumpIN) December 3, 2021

However, the secretary of PTI Social Media and the Prime Minister’s focal point on digital media, Arslan Khalid, said in a tweet that the official account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia was hacked and the Foreign Ministry leaned over the question. And, the video tweet has also been deleted.

The Twitter account of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia has been hacked according to information from the Foreign Ministry and @ForeignOfficePk is investigating the matter.

Dr Arslan Khalid (arslankhalid_m) December 3, 2021

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that the Pakistani Embassy’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts in Serbia were hacked. Messages posted on these accounts do not originate from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.

However, people are now keen to know whether the salaries of embassy officials were pending or not, as there is no clarification on this matter.

Twitter

Whether this is true or not, whether the account has been hacked or not, it is quite embarrassing for the PM.

We hope someone will console him by saying, aap ne ghabrana nahi.

