As Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson just sucks





The British Prime Minister has been making controversies and blunders for several weeks. The populist springs employed by the conservative, very effective in times of campaign, no longer seem to work, notes this left-wing columnist. But for now, neither the opposition nor the leaders of his camp seem to be able to defeat him from DowningStreet.

The quintessential populist leader tends to pretend politics is easy. But as his troubles accumulate, Boris Johnson realizes that governing the country is a more difficult task than he does. The reform of the social protection system, which barely passed the House of Commons in the evening of 22 November [de nombreux dputs conservateurs se sont rebells contre une mesure pnalisant les mnages les plus modestes], is a subject that rarely brings good luck to governments. Two weeks ago, regional and local dailies in the north of England painted the picture of the rail network’s betrayal. [lexcutif a raccourci la ligne de train grande vitesse dont doit bnficier la rgion]. The haze of corruption hangs over the government and, on condition of anonymity, a few people high up in Downing Street are starting to sway the boss. The populist leader wanders in the building, a little less fearful now, faced with his own illusions. A purile service in front of business leaders The proceedings of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference [lquivalent britannique du Medef] made matters worse. Simulating how easy it is to seduce captains of industry by appearing as though nothing prepared, by talking about children’s TV shows, all sprinkled with incomprehensible references, Johnson performed before an austere audience, as sheepish as if he had participated in a radio hook. The decorum exists, and in this case, believing that he could do without it, the Prime Minister committed a fault of taste to the CBI. A purile performance, the kind of silly mistake that a politician would only think is easy. Labor boss Keir Starmer gave a serious speech in which he listed the causes of the weak growth in British productivity, broke with the economic extravagances of former leader JeremyCorbyn, and explained in detail what the Labor would do its utmost to make Brexit work a little better. A sober, well-received intervention, an adult attempt to live with its time. […] Philippe Collins

Source Since its creation in 1913, this political journal, as renowned for the seriousness of its analyzes as for the depth of its comments, has been the forum of the independent left. The title is, by definition, the journal of reference of the […] Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courrierinternational.com/article/opinion-comme-premier-ministre-du-royaume-uni-boris-johnson-est-tout-simplement-nul

