An article from Enchan Duck, that you 1is December, in which Emmanuel Macron deplores seeing a great country […] led by a clown while speaking of the United Kingdom and Boris Johnson, its Prime Minister, following the tragedy of Calais, did not fail to react on the other side of the Channel. The British press has been widely publicized and while 10 Downing Street has refused to comment, members of the government have stepped up to the plate to defend their champion.

Pantomimes. I think we are in pantomime season, right, and there is a French election coming up, Science Minister George Freeman Sky News said. The Secretary for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey, said she was surprised and due on ITV, a competing channel.

According to Christopher Choper Hope, the head of the political service of Telegraph, Mattie the Clown, a popular London party host, is also said to have complained. But not for the same reasons. It is an art that learns. It takes time to be a clown. When it is used casually, we clowns always find it embarrassing, the professional would have confided.

In addition to the fact that the first knives of the team of Boris Johnson and the interested party have remained for the moment on the reserve, it should be noted that the qualifier of gougnafier also attributed to the Prime Minister of his Gracious Majesty by Emmanuel Macron for having published on Twitter a The letter he had just addressed to her does not seem to have provoked any particular reactions across the Channel.