Migrants: Jean Castex responds to Boris Johnson





Published on 2 dc. 2021 19:04Updated on 3 dc. 2021 9:15

A few days after the scandal created by Boris Johnson’s letter Emmanuel Macron following the sinking of a migrant boat which left 27 victims, Jean Castex replied Wednesday evening by letter to the British Prime Minister. Offended by several proposals put forward by Downing Street, Paris draws its red lines and makes its demands known. We cannot accept, for example, that British police or soldiers patrol our shores, says the Prime Minister. Nor can we accept that the UK is practicing push-backs at sea which would endanger the lives of migrants and cannot be in accordance with the law of the sea. VIDEO. We are not whistleblowers !: Emmanuel Macron tackles Boris Johnson In Matignon, they approached London in particular to present the radio [du migrant vers le pays de dpart pour le Royaume-Uni, NDLR] as the solution, as if it was the only way to fix the problem. We are in a logic of sharing responsibility, not in a game of blame, we maintain rue de Varenne. For the French, a big part of the solution lies in London. However, the management of the reception of migrants who wish to go to your country today rests primarily on France, which is not normal, underlines Jean Castex. And to formulate a series of requests to reduce the migration crisis: to the British government to pursue a more effective return policy, to weaken the channels of irregular immigration by opening up legal immigration channels, to better control the labor market to discourage applicants for illegal work. There is, however, a lack of respondent noted on the London side, particularly in matters of intelligence. The joint operational research unit would thus be little supplied by the British, and judicial cooperation is considered weak. For now, the dialogue has stalled. The Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, was excluded, after the letter was sent, from the meeting organized by Gerald Darmanin last Sunday in Calais. France appreciated the European solidarity there as the presence of the representatives of Frontex and of ‘Europol. Since Thursday, the Frontex plane has been patrolling over the English Channel and observing the coasts which are surveyed daily by 700 police and gendarmes, on the French side. There are, I believe, the foundations of a possible new framework for cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It is also up to your government to demonstrate its willingness to do its part, affirms the Prime Minister in his letter. The migration crisis will be discussed at the next summit of heads of state, on December 16 and 17. Not sure that the dialogue has progressed much by then. Especially since relations between Paris and London have never been so low.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lesechos.fr/monde/europe/migrants-jean-castex-repond-a-boris-johnson-1369212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos