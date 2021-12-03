Boris Johnson compared to old Spanish nationalists by Elisenda Paluzie





BORIS Johnson represents the type of English nationalism that is similar to the old Spanish nationalists, said a leading figure in the Catalan independence movement.

Economist and independent activist Elisenda Paluzie was addressing the National at a conference in Glasgow that drew comparisons between the arguments for Catalonia and Scottish independence.

The President of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) said independence could not be achieved without a certain degree of political conflict and that Nicola Sturgeon should consider an unofficial referendum in Scotland which, if successful, should be followed a unilateral declaration of independence. She said, “I think you should do it, yeah, although it’s not for me to say what you should do. There is a risk of postponing something forever to avoid political conflict and if you really want independence that comes with a level of conflict. READ MORE: Boris Johnson labeled a liar by French journalist Marion van Renterghem And she said Brexit was the obvious trigger for indyref2: ‘What you have in Scotland are the new circumstances brought on by Brexit that have forced a political system on you which is not one that has the backing of the majority of Scottish society, in terms of immigration policy, in terms of social cohesion, different types of things. “Circumstances like these strengthen the argument for independence. I don’t know about Scotland or Nicola’s decision… the pandemic happened and that was another argument that put things off. ” Paluzie recalled the aftermath of the 2017 referendum in Catalonia, when scenes of Spanish national police officers beating unarmed voters shocked the world. “He [Johnson] sort of represents old English nationalism, similar to the old Spanish nationalism of the old leaders, even the Conservative Party. “But I think the democratic culture in the UK is stronger and it’s harder to have the same pictures of the UK military or police entering polling stations in Scotland – it’s harder to ‘imagine that. ” Paluzie criticized the last Catalan UDI statement in October 2017, which saw Spain dissolve the Generalitat and impose direct power from Madrid. This came without a proper roadmap, she said, adding, “This is something we learned in October 2017 that we had since October 1… we had the leadership and then we didn’t. declared independence immediately after the referendum. “First, we postponed it until October 10, then President Puigdemont tried to negotiate with Madrid, then you let them take control. READ MORE: It’s Not Just Boris Johnson’s Labor Opponents Now Smelling Blood “They were getting stronger and we were getting weaker every day during that month and they were getting stronger. This is something that is very difficult to see when you are in the midst of events. It’s easier to see afterwards. Paluzie said the ANC had its own roadmap to independence, which involved making sure the Catalan government encouraged independent energy companies to restrict the economic power of the Spanish oligopolies, so that they could not use their economic power against ordinary Catalans. “I think we need to work on a more sustainable and sovereign Catalonia in terms of energy, with renewable sources and we believe that there are more things the government can do to prepare for independence.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19759130.boris-johnson-compared-old-spanish-nationalists-elisenda-paluzie/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos