Politics
Grieving Covid hit Boris Johnson over Downing Street Christmas parties
People who have lost loved ones during the Covid wave of recent winters have blasted the Prime Minister for the lockdown Christmas parties in Downing Street.
The Covid-19 group Bereaved families for justice questioned Boris Johnson’s honesty and empathy after further revelations about the drunken staff at Number 10 emerged.
Wednesday, the Daily Mirror revealed that at least two rallies took place in Downing Street last Christmas, both during the November lockdown and under London’s Level 3 restrictions.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson declined to deny that the rallies took place three times, but insisted that all Covid rules be followed.
In a statement, the grieving group said: Hearing that at a time when so many of us lost our loved ones and the rest of the country was in long and brutal lockdowns, the prime minister was celebrating with big groups of friends, it’s horrible.
You left to wonder about the Prime Minister’s empathy for the rest of us.
Between 40 and 50 construction workers reportedly gathered side-by-side in a medium-sized room for festive gatherings, where a secret Santa Claus was held and bottles of wine drunk while the public followed strict rules.
The Prime Minister is said to have given a speech during a departure on November 27, during the second nationwide lockdown, ahead of a festive party Mr Johnson did not attend on December 18 the day before the Christmas 2020 cancellation.
Now, a source has told the Mirror that such events are rife.
They said: It was the only place we could get together and socialize.
They happened most Fridays.
The grieving group added: We were aghast at whether our loved ones might not always be with us if only they had done what was required of someone in a leadership position at such a time.
In September, Johnson looked bereaved families in the eye and told them he had done everything he could to keep their loved ones safe.
How exactly did breaking the rules himself fit into this?
Yesterday, during questions to prime ministers, Sir Keir Starmer lambasted the prime minister.
He said: The defense appears to be that no rules have been broken.
Well, I have the rules that were in place at the time of this holiday, they are very clear.
Hundreds of maskless passengers fined or trains on first day of new rules
You don’t have to have a lunch or Christmas party at work.
Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that even though people were forbidden to see their loved ones on Christmas, it was okay for him and his friends to throw a boozy party?
The Labor leader added: The Prime Minister is not denying that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street last year.
He says no rules have been broken. These two things cannot be true.
Mr Johnson replied: who inexplicably did not invite the deputy leader.
A legal expert told the Mirror the back could have been fined 10,000.
The PM’s spokesperson declined to elaborate on which aspect of the reports they failed to acknowledge on Wednesday, but also insisted that no Covid rule had been broken and said no when asked asked if Christmas parties had taken place.
The definition of a Christmas party is unclear, with social and work events merging somewhat amid the long hours in Downing Street.
But the claims are likely to arouse public anger, as the government has already faced a series of allegations of hypocrisy and sleaze during the pandemic.
