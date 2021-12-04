Jokowi checks fuel availability in Bali, Pertamina guarantees safe stock





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) check the fuel terminal BBM Pertamina Sanggaran, Pedungan, South Denpasar, Bali today, Friday (3/12/2021). The review was carried out by Jokowi to check the availability of fuel on site, as well as to ensure that Bali is prepared to deal with the issue. G20 Mountain peak. The presence of Jokowi who was accompanied by the Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno was also welcomed by the Supervisor of Pertamina Reception, Storage and Distribution Region V Ani Kurniawati and the management of TBBM Sanggaran. Also read: There is an increase, see Shell and Pertamina fuel price list in December 2021 During the visit, Jokowi asked about the availability of existing fuel, especially to serve the island of Bali. Ani also said the availability of fuel at the Sanggaran terminal was secure. “The availability of fuel stock at the Sanggaran terminal is secure enough to support Bali and surrounding areas, especially Denpasar and Badung for 7 days,” Ani told Jokowi, quoted in a written statement, Friday (12/3/2021 ). Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register E-mail Also Read: Jokowi Increases Widyaiswara Civil Servant Allowance, Here Is The Amount The TBBM Sanggaran has 12 fuel tanks containing Bio Solar, Pertalite, Pertamax and Pertamax Turbo. During the visit, President Jokowi also reviewed the facilities and infrastructure supporting TBBM Sanggaran, including the condition of the toilets suitable for their use. Facilities and infrastructure are expected to be ready to support the activities of the G20 summit in Bali, which the G20 presidency officially opened on December 1, 2021. Also read: As a contributor to emissions, RI will use electric cars at the G20 summit Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

