Appeals court hears arguments in defamation lawsuit against Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll





NEW YORK (AP) Federal appeals judges on Friday asked whether every remark by a US president was part of the job as they assessed whether former President Donald Trump could be held accountable in a defamation case over his response to an allegation of rape.

Trump and the Justice Department said he was acting in an official capacity when he spoke to the media about the indictment of writer E. Jean Carrolls. They therefore wish to replace the US government with Trump himself as the accused in his libel case.

The change may sound technical, but it could make a big difference. Federal law makes it difficult to prosecute U.S. government employees for employment-related claims, and a law that sometimes allows such suits specifically excludes claims of libel and slander. This could prevent the Carrolls case from moving forward if the courts decide Trump was acting as a government employee.

A federal judge rejected the request in October. The Friday panel of judges for the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals was not clear on how or when they would rule.

But the judges raised several questions about the commander-in-chief’s private and public conduct: Is everything a president says work-related? Does it become so if journalists are there?

Can saying that a woman is not my gender, like Trump did, be in the public service? Should presidents constantly be careful with their language lest losing their temper goes beyond legal responsibility?

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, has drawn the line on an unprovoked attack on a citizen and said it was not what he did.

He was on the defensive here after Carroll in 2019 went public with his allegation that Trump raped her in the 1990s, Habba said. She argued that the request essentially called into question her fitness to perform her duties.

When someone says they committed a heinous crime 20 years ago, they need to fix it, she said.

But lawyers for Carrolls say Trump’s response went beyond any professional obligation.

A job in the White House is not a promise of unlimited prerogative to brutalize someone who has been the victim of a previous attack, lawyer Joshua Matz told the court.

Carroll, a longtime former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in 2019, claiming he slandered her by denying his claim he raped her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s.

Trump said she was totally lying and not my type, among other remarks. He said they had never met, dismissing a 1987 photo of the two and their then-spouses as a momentary encounter at a social event.

During the last months of the Republican presidency, the Justice Department sought to replace him as a defendant in the Carrolls case. The department maintained its position during the administration of Democratic President Joe Bidens.

Justice Department attorney Mark Freeman told the appeals court on Friday that he was not there to defend or justify Trump’s comments, calling them rude and offensive.

I’m here because any president faced with a public accusation like this, with the media very interested, would feel obligated to answer questions from the public, questions from the media, Freeman said.

After the hearing, Carroll called on the appeals court to dismiss what it called a dangerous strategy on the part of the government and Trump.

In no world has Donald Trump supported the post of president when he said I was not his type and called me a liar, she said in a statement. His comments were personal attacks meant to punish me for daring to speak the truth.

His lawsuit calls for revocation and unspecified damages.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to tell their stories in public, as Carroll did.

