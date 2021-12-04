Politics
Top Tory castigates Macron’s panto jibe and says “of course Boris Johnson is not a clown”
Minister George Freeman said French President Emmanuel Macron’s private comments on Johnson’s’ circus’ were ‘unnecessary’, adding: ‘I think we are in pantomime season, no, and there are French elections in to come “
A leading conservative criticized Emmanuel Macron’s pointless spice of pantomime against Boris Johnson – as he insisted: of course the Prime Minister is not a clown.
Minister George Freeman intervened after the French President privately beat up the straw-haired Prime Minister and his Circus Johnson.
According to the magazine Le Canard Enchaine, Mr. Macron said that his counterpart had the attitude of a vulgar.
He said: BoJo is talking to me at full speed, everything is fine, we are chatting like grown-ups, and then he gives us a hard time before or after in an inelegant way.
It’s still the same circus.
Mr. Macron would have added: It’s sad to see a large country with which we could do a lot of things, led by a clown.
(
Picture:
REUTERS)
Science Minister Freeman told Sky News: I think we were not in pantomime season, and there are French elections coming up.
It’s a pretty useless word.
Of course, the Prime Minister is not a clown, he is the elected Prime Minister of this country with a very large mandate, leading this country through the pandemic.
He insisted: I am convinced that Anglo-French relations are better than this quote suggests.
Downing Street has not commented on the comments, which have not been officially confirmed by the Elysee Palace.
But last night, a UK government source suggested things would only improve after the French presidential election in April – which could oust Mr Macron.
(
Picture:
POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
The source said: “The Prime Minister continues to be a strong supporter of the strength of Franco-British relations.
Our approach will not change, even if we have to wait for the reverse of the French presidential election for a change of tone.
Relations between London and Paris are frozen for months after Brexit fishing rights and Channel crossings.
The situation worsened after Mr Johnson released the Twitter a letter he had written to the French leader, demanding action to crack down on illegal Channel crossings.
On Wednesday evening, a cabinet minister said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” by reports of the French president’s comments.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston: I’m surprised to hear that.
(
Picture:
REUTERS)
I am aware that we have a common mission in trying to ensure that the smuggling gangs are truly brought to justice.
When told the development was’ unsettling ‘, Ms Coffey added:’ Like I said, I’m surprised to hear this and disappointed, openly. I’m sure we can keep trying to work. together to combat this.
But the Prime Minister wrote to the President last week and … I hope we get a formal response in return.
“The smugglers, they don’t care if people live or die. They just want their money. And we have to try to solve this problem, not only between our two shores, but in fact by addressing this in the first place. And J trust that Priti [Patel] tries to make these breakthroughs not only across Europe, but also in our more international communications. “
