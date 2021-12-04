PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in Dehradun on Saturday and launch projects worth Rs 18,000 crore





Prime Minister Modi to launch BJP campaign for Uttarakhand polls by addressing rally in Dehradun Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to launch the electoral campaign for the next legislative elections in Uttarakhand by addressing a rally in Dehradun on Saturday. The prime minister will reach the parade ground in Dehradun, the rally location at 12:30 p.m., said BJP general secretary Kuldip Kumar. Shortly after his arrival, he will inaugurate seven development projects and lay the foundation stones for 11 others, with a total value of over Rs 18,000 crore, after which he will begin his speech at around 1 pm. The main projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project and a 38 km long section of the Chardham all-season road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on the NH-58. In addition to this, it will also inaugurate the 33 km widened section between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national road which is also part of the all-season road project. Among the 11 development projects for which the first stones will be laid by PM Modi, include the Delhi-Dehradun highway which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km currently to 180 km. The PM will also lay the foundation stones for other infrastructure projects worth Rs 220 crore for Badrinath. The infrastructure projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister will prove to be an important step in the development of the state, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They will help industrialize mountainous regions, curb migration and strengthen the state’s economy, which will greatly benefit the tourism sector, Dhami said. The BJP, which expects more than a lakh to attend the Prime Minister’s rally, has done everything to make it a great success. Uttarakhand BJP Secretary General Ajay Kumar on Friday met with the presidents of the party’s various morchas to gather their comments on the rally’s ongoing preparations and give them necessary instructions. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt and President of Pradesh BJP Madan Kaushik visited the gathering place on Friday to take stock of the various arrangements made. Mr. Dhami himself has visited the site regularly in recent days to review the progress. The Prime Minister’s rally has generated great enthusiasm among party workers as it will be a historic rally, Kaushik said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

