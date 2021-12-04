Haley has a “positive” encounter with Trump





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpBaldwin calls out criticism of Trump after filming of ‘Rust’ ‘surreal’ Haley hits stub in South Carolina Mary Trump files case to dismiss Trump lawsuit over NYT PLUS tax history and l Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki HaleyNikki HaleyHaley hits stub in South Carolina Ex-Chief of staff says Trump won’t run because he can’t be seen as a ‘loser’ GOP primary in the race at NH House attracts the 2024 national spotlight.

Two sources close to the meeting confirmed to The Hill that the two sat down, with one calling it positive. Neither source said what Trump and Haley discussed.

The meeting was first reported by Politico.

Haley served as Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to late 2018. She joined the administration after serving as governor of South Carolina for six years.

Haley lambasted Trump after the Jan.6 uprising in an interview with Politico Magazine, suggesting the former president would no longer be a force in GOP politics.

We have to recognize that he let us down, she said. He took a path that he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

The remarks sparked an avalanche of criticism from Trump and his allies, and Haley ultimately softened his tone towards the former president.

She later said in April that she would not run for president if Trump made a comeback offer in 2024, and she spoke positively about him during a campaign-style speech in South Carolina this week. .

President Trump and the GOP have built one of the hottest economies in American history. Wages have reached new heights. Unemployment has fallen to record levels. Families prospered and businesses flourished. Do you remember what it was like just two years ago? she said.

Haley isn’t the only former Trump administration considering a White House candidacy in 2024. Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceHaley hits the stub in Mitch McConnell’s big Trumpian miscalculation January 6th. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo No Time for the Faint-hearted: The Double Threat of Progressives and Trump Psaki: Sexism Contributes to Some Harris Mnuchin’s Criticisms, Pompeo Reflected on Plans to Impeach Trump After Jan.6: Book MORE a issued approvals for midterm candidates and travel to key states such as Iowa and New Hampshire. Still, Trump is expected to largely freeze the 2024 primary field until he announces whether or not he will run.

