Chinese FOCAC investment in Africa drops 33% to $ 40 billion Quartz Africa

While China has regularly doubled or even tripled its funding commitments for Africa during previous meetings of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the stagnation of this sum at the last FOCAC summit, held in 2018, would have must have caused some concern.

This year, for the first time, the Asian giant reduced its investment pledges from $ 60 billion to $ 40 billion, during recent FOCAC ministerial meetings held in Dakar, Senegal. It is a worrying sign of the times for the continent.

It’s easy to rationalize this drastic reduction due to China’s poor economic performance following the pandemic with China’s GDP growth at 2.3% in 2020, compared to 6.0% in 2019 before the pandemic, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

As Africa’s largest creditor, defaults and the risk of default of African countries pose a major risk for China. For example, Zambia, the first African country in the Covid era to default on its sovereign debt in 2020, owes China $ 6.6 billion. While African leaders, including at the conference, have called for a debt renegotiation amid weak economic forecasts for the region, the tightening of the purse strings in Beijing is understandable.

Although AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed Xi Jinping’s announcement to cancel debts owed in 2021, he said the funding gap of around $ 290 billion for the The continent is worrying, calling on China to step up its efforts to step up measures aimed at alleviating this burden on national economies, some of which are already severely affected by threats to peace and security.

Wishing to go further than the cancellation of certain debts, he called on the partners to take advantage of the forum to sign precise and binding agreements concerning future infrastructure works and the terms of their financing.

The paradigm shift as a consolation prize

In an attempt to mitigate the decline in Chinese investment in recent years, African leaders called for more confidence, Senegalese President Macky Sall urged Chinese companies to take a more confident and optimistic view of investing in Africa .

However, China seems to show an increased willingness to move from the traditional model of investment in infrastructure and construction to a local development approach. Xi pledged to encourage his companies to invest no less than $ 10 billion in Africa over the next three years, [] establish a platform for the promotion of Sino-African private investments [and] support the development of African SMEs.

Thanks to a white paper released a few days before the conference, the information office of the Chinese State Council confirmed Beijing’s new vision, saying that China promotes a new development paradigm with a national economy and international engagement providing mutual reinforcement, and the first as a pillar. China’s development will create more opportunities for Africa’s development.

Xi Jinping underlined his commitment to a win-win partnership, setting out an ambitious China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, covering nine programs in as many sectors (health, poverty reduction and agricultural development, trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural exchanges, peace and security.)

Beijing has also pledged to deliver an additional 1 billion doses to the continent, including 600 million in the form of donations and 400 million through the joint production of Chinese companies and affected African countries.

Trade promotion

The trade promotion agenda includes, in particular, duty-free market access for least developed countries, which it has promised since the second ministerial meeting Conference held in Beijing in 2003, and exemption from debt contracted in the form of interest-free loans from the Chinese government maturing at the end of 2021, a commitment made to FOCAC in 2018.

This paradigm shift can be seen as a way for Beijing to comply with African countries’ call for a more holistic approach to development, or a way to turn away from debt trap diplomacy. However, questions remain about the impact of this significant drop in Chinese investment on economies, many of which are heavily affected by the pandemic, climate disasters and political unrest.

The trade promotion program calls for cautious optimism. If in fact this can be achieved according to plan, it could enable African countries to reduce the trade deficit that currently exists, with 2019 Chinese exports to Africa were $ 113.2 billion while imports from the continent were $ 95.5 billion. It all depends on the place that African and Chinese entities will have in the program.

Ssubscribe tothe Quartz Africa Weekly Brief herefor news and analysis on African business, technology and innovation delivered to your inbox.