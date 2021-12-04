PM Modi calls for a fintech revolution aided by financial empowerment





He said the interests of fintech users should be protected by industry players Prime Minister also suggested India’s fintech expertise spread to other countries He noted that financial inclusion is the engine of the fintech revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today (December 3, 2021) that initiatives in the fintech space in India should now turn into a fintech revolution by financially empowering every citizen in the country. Speaking at the Infinity Forum, a financial technology event of the International Authority of Financial Services Centers (IFSCA), he said that financial inclusion is driving the fintech revolution. He noted that fintech is based on four pillars: income, investments, insurance and institutional and that in India all these dimensions have been worked on. The FinTech industry in India is innovating to improve access to finance and formal credit system for every person in the country. Now is the time to turn these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that contributes to the financial empowerment of every citizen of the country. Noting that the FinTech industry has experienced massive growth with massive acceptance among Indians, he said industry players should ensure that the interests of the people are protected. Fintech innovation will be incomplete without innovation in fintech security, he said. Speaking to a global audience, the PM also suggested that India’s fintech expertise spread to other countries, saying India’s digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of people around the world. Tools like UPI and RuPay provide an unprecedented opportunity for every country. An opportunity to provide a low cost and reliable ‘real-time payment system’ as well as a ‘national card system’ and a ‘fund disbursement system’, Robust growth Describing the progress in the industry, Modi said that 690 million RuPay cards have been issued so far. RuPay cards recorded 1.3 billion transactions last year. UPI processed around 4.2 billion transactions last month alone, he added. In November of this year, UPI transactions had crossed the $ 100 billion mark for the first time. Contactless digital payments such as mobile wallets and UPIs continue to gain traction even after conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease. The digital payments market is expected to reach 7,092 Tn INR in India by 2025. In addition, the current 160 million unique mobile payment users are expected to increase fivefold to almost 800 million by 2025. East Indies one of the fastest growing compared to the rest of the world. The country has the highest fintech adoption rate at 87% against a world average of 64%. Fintech players go public The country’s startup ecosystem has matured over the years and several companies, including fintech startups, are now eyeing public procurement. The NCR-based digital payments giant Paytm listed on national stock exchanges November 18. Fino payment bank and unicorn insurtech Political bazaar were also listed on the stock exchange. Paytms rival MobiKwik, which has received a SEBI deal for its INR 1,900 Cr IPO, has yet to announce its IPO dates.

