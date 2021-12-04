Trump’s Lawyers Argue US Government Should Take Its Place in E Jean Carroll Lawsuit | Donald trump





Lawyers for Donald Trump appeared before a federal appeals court on Friday arguing that the US government should take his place as an accused in a libel lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape.

Former lawyers for the president told judges he was not trying to shirk personal responsibility in the trial of Carroll, who has spoken publicly about his allegations. He just wants to prevent future presidents from being burdened with legal claims, they said.

It is not political. It’s not about being a Democrat or a Republican. This is only to protect the presidency as an institution, said lawyer Alina Habba.

Carroll sued Republican Trump in 2019 while in his one-term presidency, claiming he slandered her by denying his claim he raped her at a New York department store in the 1990s. Trump said she was totally lying and not my type, among other remarks.

In his final months in the White House, before Joe Biden was inaugurated as successor in January 2021, after winning the election in November 2020, the Department of Justice (DoJ) sought to replace Trump as that accused in the case, claiming that Trump was acting within the scope of his office in responding to Carrolls’ allegations.

The Justice Department maintained its position during the Bidens administration.

Federal law makes it difficult to prosecute individual U.S. government employees for work-related actions.

If the government wins to take Trump’s place, the change could result in the case being dismissed.

Federal courts have historically not allowed libel suits against federal employees for actions taken in their official capacity, although the definition of official capacity is ambiguous in this situation.

DoJ attorney Mark Freeman told the U.S. Second Court of Appeals on Friday that he was not there to defend Trump’s rude and offensive comments.

Any president faced with such a public accusation, with very interested media, would feel compelled to answer questions from the public. [and] the media, Freeman said.

When someone says he committed a heinous crime 20 years ago, he must put it right, Habba added, saying Carrolls was essentially claiming to have attacked Trump’s suitability to perform his duties.

Lawyers for Carrolls argue that Trump’s response went beyond any professional obligation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/03/donald-trump-e-jean-carroll-lawsuit-lawyers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos