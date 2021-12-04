Wabup Karo on his citizens asking Jokowi for road repairs: I’m disappointed





Karo – vice-regent Karo Theopilus Ginting admitted he was disappointed with the citizens who sent oranges to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to request road repairs. In fact, according to Theo, the government of the Karo Regency has budgeted for road repairs next year. “We explained that related to the repairs of the road to Liang Melas, there are all the mechanisms. As deputy regent, I am a little disappointed to leave for Jakarta without any coordination with the local government,” Theo told the journalists, Friday (3/12/2021). Theo admits it’s okay if locals want to go to Jakarta to meet him Jokowi. However, he hopes that community activities will not be ridiculed by any party. “We appreciate the departure of the community. But we really hope that this activity will not be mounted by some parties,” he said. Theo said his party was continuing construction work in Liang Melas. He admitted that there is a budget for road repair there in the Karo 2022 regional budget. “I recall that there is a repair mechanism for the Liang Melas road, which was budgeted for in the 2022 APBD,” he explained. Previously, the people of Karo would send a truck full of citrus fruits to President Jokowi. The delivery of this fruit consists of asking the President to intervene to repair the roads in their village. “We want deliver a gift from our president Joko Widodo, we are from Liang Melas Datas. So that’s our goal, delivering souvenirs or citrus fruits, ”said Setia Sembiring, Liang Melas Datas community leader. Setia hopes that by sending these oranges, President Jokowi can pay attention to their village. There are 6 villages and 3 hamlets in Liang Melas Datas with damaged roads. “I hope he pays attention to you,” he said. (afb / haf)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5839742/wabup-karo-soal-warganya-minta-perbaikan-jalan-ke-jokowi-saya-kecewa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos